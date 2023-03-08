The battle over Americans’ online privacy rights is having a moment in the sun. With diverse proposals ranging from Texas’s HB 1844, which would establish new privacy protections related to the “collection, use, processing, and treatment of consumers’ personal data by entities,” to a pair of new Utah bills that would require parental permission before teens can access social media, states are busy crafting legislation to address the increasing dangers that Americans encounter online. Unfortunately, many bills under consideration would increase compliance costs for businesses, undermine the role of parents in monitoring their children’s online activity and do little to improve consumer privacy.

One such bill is Montana’s HB 346. Introduced on Jan. 26, HB 346 would establish “obscenity filter requirements” for electronic devices. All tablets and smart phones sold and activated in the state would need to have an obscenity filter installed. The bill defines that technology as any “software installed on an electronic device that is capable of preventing the electronic device from accessing or displaying obscenity” through the internet or “any applications owned and controlled by the manufacturer and installed on the device.”

Any manufacturer found to be selling an electronic device with no obscenity filter or whose obscenity filter fails to adequately “prevent the display of obscene material to minors” could be held liable and subject to a fine of up to $10,000. The guilty party would also be responsible for paying any associated filing and attorney fees, as well any other penalty established by law. HB 346 would apply to all electronic devices “sold and activated in the state on or after January 1, 2024.”

HB 346 creates more problems than it solves. The bill seems to suppose that there aren’t already technologies available on the market that families can use to monitor their children’s online activities. That simply isn’t the case.

As noted in a CTIA opposition letter sent to the Montana House of Representatives on Feb. 1, manufacturers already offer a wide assortment of “content filtering technologies and parental controls” that parents and guardians can use to “restrict online content” and prevent their children from downloading problematic applications. Many are free to use, provide access to educational resources and grant parents sweeping power to impose “usage limits on apps, websites, and internet content.”

Social media apps already have built-in parental controls. For instance, Snapchat allows parents to monitor their child’s online activity and report suspicious activity. Instagram requires user age verification and gives parents the power to manage their child’s online messages and stories and block problematic comments. Requiring manufacturers to establish additional obscenity filters on electronic devices is redundant.

Requiring new content filters also undermines the role of the parents, and the family, in deciding what’s best for children. While it’s important that parents have access to all the resources necessary to make informed decisions, the market has already provided those tools.

HB 346 is impractical and would dramatically increase compliance costs for both manufacturers and the government. Manufacturers will be forced to redesign products and dedicate more money to legal counsel, while the government will have to hire more workers to conduct investigations into violations of the law. Indeed, according to a new report by the Governor’s Office of Budget and Program Planning, HB 349 would require Montana to increase state spending by at least $500,000 every year for the next four years alone. The Department of Justice expects the number of current investigations of consumer complaints to increase by 15 percent, equal to 150 new investigations per year.

For each of these reasons, HB 346 leaves a lot to be desired. Half hazard attempts to solve a problem that’s already addressed by existing products is both dangerous and a waste of valuable resources.