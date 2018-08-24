The National Bison Range (NBR) in Moiese is in the midst of a management and budgetary upheaval that creates a grave problem for its short- and long-term viability.
Founded in 1908 the NBR, often called the "Crown Jewel of the refuge system," is visited annually by more than 200,000 worldwide visitors. However, staff was cut from approximately 13 employees in 2003 to merely 4.5 positions. NBR has been headed for the past year by temporary staff rotated in from various locations. The visitor service center manager position was suspended in early 2017 along with a volunteer program that attracted over 70 interested volunteers, but could not be implemented because of that suspension. Five full-time positions have been removed: deputy project leader, visitor service center manager, lead biologist, range conservationist and a maintenance position. Additionally, other positions were eliminated or reduced to a bare minimum, creating insufficient ability to adequately maintain the grounds and animals.
NBR lost over 70 percent of its prized bighorn sheep herd since the winter of 2016. Some bighorns managed to escape through a gap in the fencing, which allowed them to interact with domestic sheep and contract pneumonia, reducing the herd now to around 30 animals. Reduction of maintenance staff raises the possibility of more bighorns or even bison breaking out of the range. This could create problems for all the animals within the NBR, and should the bison escape the confines of the range, it could create dangerous conditions outside the range as well.
Education programs for local children at the NBR in past years have now been discontinued because of a lack of staff. These programs were valuable to both tribal and non-tribal young people by introducing them to bison and other features of the NBR. The NBR Visitor Center is now closed two days each week because of staff cuts, leaving visitors with no general or safety orientation on those days. Additionally Red Sleep Drive is no longer cleared each night leading to possible safety issues for anyone stranded on it after closing.
Obviously budget cuts are problems for all national parks and refuges. But the NBR situation is more insidious. NBR with its 4.5 staff has 18,900 acres and about 370 bison. In contrast, Rocky Mountain Arsenal, a bison range in Colorado encompassing about 16,000 acres and fewer than 200 bison, is staffed with 23 U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service personnel. FWS Denver regional office is responsible for both refuges.
Negotiation with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes about transferring the NBR to the Bureau of Indian Affairs was most recently ended by Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke. It appears that the FWS Denver Regional Office hoped to turn management over to the tribes and reallocated funds away from the NBR. In the words of the nonprofit Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility in a June 11 news release, "Bison Range is the victim of a petty bureaucratic vendetta by a Denver regional office that tried to get rid of this refuge and is angry that it failed."
Because of the unique and historical importance of the NBR, it is essential that the Interior Department instruct FWS to restore funding and staffing before more damage is done. The NBR belongs to the people of Montana and the United States, not to FWS. Inasmuch as this is our refuge, we have the right and the responsibility to speak up about any potential deterioration and get the problems fixed.
The Bison Range is a unique and environmentally historic site. It needs our active and forceful support – and FWS financial support – if it is to remain viable.