National Bison Range should not change hands

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An opinion piece has recently been published in various news media that expresses the opinion that the National Bison Range (NBR) should be given to the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT). The authors are four leaders of recognized conservation organizations.

I would like to express my thoughts on why I do not agree with their reasoning. I believe I am qualified to pass judgment on their stance because my 30-year career managing range land encompassed the hands-on management of native range lands in Lake County. I served on the board of directors of the professional Society for Range Management and also served on a National Academy of Sciences Committee dealing with range condition criteria. What real range management experience do the four authors have?

The authors are mistaken in their assertion that the CSKT established the NBR. It was created by the U.S. government with the purchase of the land in 1908 at the land price value at that time, and the American Bison Society purchased the initial bison from a private herd. The NBR is often considered the crown jewel of the all the national wildlife refuges.