National Bison Range transfer is stealth attack on public lands

Alaska tribal leadership now asserts they can “manage” the state's vast landscapes “better” than federal agencies; powerful tribal factions from Montana (Blackfeet) to Utah (Ute Tribe) are strident advocates of unlimited development of petroleum and natural gas, tribal governments own and lobby for coal development, and half a dozen tribes engage in brutal slaughter of entire bands of Yellowstone bison. These common themes of exploitation and internal “control” are a broad and disturbing threat to American unity and America public lands.

The latest casualty, gone from the public realm, where 340 million Americans should have a say in management, is the National Bison Range. The deeply disturbing aspect of this fragmentation of a national dream is the failure of federal politicians and land management and conservation agencies to defend the power and value of coordinated, science based conservation of public lands. These lands constitute the foundation for the well being and recovery of endangered species, are the last of Americas remnant landscapes free from material industrial exploitation (barely 15% of the nation and much of that in Alaska), are governed with the use of science and evidence to maintain ecological viability, and remain the nation's best chance to ward off or slow global climate disruption. They were (are) part of the Nations heritage, protected for and available to each and every American citizen.