National Bison Range transfer is stealth attack on public lands

The recent “transfer” of the National Bison range to the Salish-Kootenai confederation is part of an ongoing stealth attack on public lands.
America's public lands, like national forests, wilderness areas, and national wildlife ranges and refuges, have been under siege starting as far as the Reagan administration. Since then, rabid anti-federal and anti-conservation state politicians have been raging about public lands; their cries include “they steal local control away” and, as absurd as it may seem, federal public lands have “crippled their economic aspirations”! Each of these has been an attack on Americans and the one thing, the only thing, they have in common: Legal, emotional and democratic ownership of each acre of America's public lands.
Self-serving, narrow-minded people have been chipping away at the grand idea, the great vision, of public lands begun in the Roosevelt era, well over a hundred years ago. Yet millions of Americans have visited these lands across the nation hundreds of millions of times, each time benefiting from the welcoming commonality, the awesome ecological spectacle, stunning visual beauty, near-free cost (outside of a paltry tax bill and low entry fees), relatively professional civil service management that (in spite of barriers and failures aggravated by the Trump administration) is legally and administratively accountable to everyone, and the sheer power and satisfaction of knowing “this” place belongs to America, to you, to all of us!
I am aware there isn’t a single Native Indian government in the country thinks this is true; it is also true that tribal governments are not representative of all of their citizens. More importantly, there are tens of millions more people who know how important that land is to them and future generations. They know too that these exceptional places offer freedom, provide democratic access and impart widespread value to people, all of which transcend special-interest demands for state “rights” and “local control,” and yes, organized Native Indian demands for control and ownership. Who would have thought racial segregation of ownership and management authority of public property would rear its head again with such divisive force?
The enormous value of publicly managed conservation lands, like the National Bison Range, is not lost on tribal governments. Like every other business entity, they have a nose for the economic trickle down value, or outright fee potential, of these lands. Imagine how sweet “power” over this landscape will be as U.S. taxpayers continue to foot the cost of operating the refuge while all the financial benefits are redirected to tribal coffers?
This charge, led by tribal interests and the every growing “aboriginal industry” parasitizing the tribes cries for “justice,” including an array of misguided people masquerading as environmental activists, is no longer just a subtle threat to public lands. They seem oblivious that their campaign is fundamentally at odds with the best interests of the nation and millions of people. They constitute part of the 40-year war on government and its now tattered ability to serve all citizens equally.
Alaska tribal leadership now asserts they can “manage” the state's vast landscapes “better” than federal agencies; powerful tribal factions from Montana (Blackfeet) to Utah (Ute Tribe) are strident advocates of unlimited development of petroleum and natural gas, tribal governments own and lobby for coal development, and half a dozen tribes engage in brutal slaughter of entire bands of Yellowstone bison. These common themes of exploitation and internal “control” are a broad and disturbing threat to American unity and America public lands.
The latest casualty, gone from the public realm, where 340 million Americans should have a say in management, is the National Bison Range. The deeply disturbing aspect of this fragmentation of a national dream is the failure of federal politicians and land management and conservation agencies to defend the power and value of coordinated, science based conservation of public lands. These lands constitute the foundation for the well being and recovery of endangered species, are the last of Americas remnant landscapes free from material industrial exploitation (barely 15% of the nation and much of that in Alaska), are governed with the use of science and evidence to maintain ecological viability, and remain the nation's best chance to ward off or slow global climate disruption. They were (are) part of the Nations heritage, protected for and available to each and every American citizen.
Does the Biden administration have the foresight and mettle to introduce a constitutional amendment to safeguard, in public ownership and management, in perpetuity, all presently public lands? That would be a proud legacy. Can we count on Deb Haaland, tribal member and new secretary of the Interior, to take the lead?
For the sake of the common good, for Americans present and future, this must be a priority. It’s a tall order, but never has it been more critical or more timely. Its time for Americans to step us, and as President Kennedy asked, show “what you can do for your country.”
Brian L. Horejsi, PhD, is an ecologist and longtime visitor of the National Bison Range.