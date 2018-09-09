When we gradually changed from an aggressive to a non-aggressive fire policy in the '70s, acres burned, fire costs and smoke levels, all closely related, began increasing at an exponential rate. We’re constantly told that the cost increase is due to climate change and added fuel from extinguishing all fires over the years, but we’re never told the role fighting fires non-aggressively plays in the increase. Backing away from the techniques that made the aggressive policy so effective (attacking all fires quickly, fighting fires at night, etc.) and allowing selected fires to burn uncontrolled has its price. That cost is substantial and is a discussion we need to have if we hope to reduce fire costs.
A little background: Our nation’s first firefighting policy (AKA the “10 o’clock policy,” attempting to control all fires by 10 a.m. following discovery) was an aggressive, no-nonsense policy that achieved its goal of minimizing acres burned. However, from its inception we failed to recognize a huge challenge: how to reduce the number of acres burned without increasing the fuel load for future years. That policy succeeded in reaching its goal but failed in meeting its challenge.
Consequently, in the '70s it was replaced by today’s non-aggressive policy (aka the “Let it burn policy”) whose goal was to increase acres burned to bring us closer to nature’s way of dealing with fires. Like the first policy, it failed to see a major challenge: how to intentionally allow more acres to burn and at the same time keep fire costs and smoke levels under control. It also succeeded in meeting its goal but failed in meeting its challenge.
Consider what the right side of the graph would look like had there not been a policy change and had we continued fighting fires aggressively until the present. Yes, climate change and additional fuel left by extinguishing all fires, both influences that can’t be remedied quickly, would have caused an increase in acres burned and fire costs, but not the exponential increase as shown above. The difference between an imaginary graph depicting this scenario and the actual graph above is the price we’re paying for fighting fires non-aggressively and can be quickly remedied by returning to the aggressive policy during hot-dry years. Fires can still be fought non-aggressively to take advantage of the beneficial role that fires play in our forests but should be done only during normal years where catastrophic fires don’t occur, never during hot-dry years.
Hot-dry years represented by the spikes in the graph are years where bad things happen. They're years where expensive catastrophic fires occur, resources are quickly depleted, more people are put in harm’s way, and where we often hear that the fire will be controlled in October.
This was observed in the 2017 Montana fire season where several attack-delayed fires turned into catastrophic fires. For example: fire costs for the Lolo Peak fire were $50 million, absent the economic and medical costs incurred as well as restoration costs. Likewise, in 2002, Oregon’s Biscuit fire burned 500,000 acres, costing more than $500 million. Most of these let-burn or attack-delayed fires could have been extinguished for less than 1 percent of those amounts had they been fought aggressively.
A sounder policy that will make taxpayers sleep better is to employ the aggressive policy during hot-dry years and the non-aggressive policy during normal years. This won’t return us to the fire costs and smoke levels of the '60s, but it should trend us in that direction.