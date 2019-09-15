Last week Missoulians watched the Clark Fork River run brown after heavy downpours sent sediments from an earlier Blackfoot mudslide tumbling through town.
In a city steeped in all things Clark Fork — from surf waves, to fishing holes, to river-themed brews, fests and businesses — a chocolaty surge like that turns heads in a hurry and makes the river corridor a ghost town. It’s a jarring departure from the norm, and the relief is real when the river we know and love returns.
But Missoula’s hard-won “norm” of a clean, healthy Clark Fork running through the heart of town obscures the harsh reality that all will not be well with our hometown river until we tackle serious and lingering contamination threats, sitting both upstream and down.
Let’s look upriver: On the same day the Blackfoot released sediments downstream, the Upper Clark Fork was also getting pelted by rain. The storm parked right over a reach of river that awaits Superfund cleanup of old mine waste that still contaminates the Clark Fork’s streambanks and floodplain. Some of these polluted areas have such high concentrations of heavy metals that they are devoid of plant life and vulnerable to erosion. In the 1980s, ARCO, which is responsible for footing the cleanup bill, put protective berms in place to keep water out of these “slickens complexes.” Unfortunately, those berms have deteriorated and are collapsing into the river.
So what poured into the Clark Fork during last weekend’s storm wasn’t nutrient-rich mud, like what we saw coming out of the Blackfoot. It was an invisible but toxic slurry of metals-laced mining waste. The result? A significant fish kill.
You have free articles remaining.
According to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, this was the biggest fish kill documented on the Clark Fork in two or three decades — “documented” being the operative word, since evidence of these events gets eaten up quickly by eagles, herons, and mink, and the slickens themselves are far from public roads and bridges. Out of sight. But they shouldn’t be out of mind, because one thing is clear: as long as un-remediated and unrestored stretches of river upstream sit exposed to Montana’s dynamic climate, the hits to aquatic life and short-lived spikes in pollution will continue.
This applies downstream, as well, where the shuttered Smurfit-Stone mill site abuts 4 miles of un-remediated and unrestored river. While this property has no slickens complexes, it has a whole host of liabilities. Ninety-three acres of hazardous refuse and industrial waste still sit where the company left them nearly a decade ago. Next to them, smack dab in the Clark Fork floodplain, across the curled etchings of its historic bends and bank lines, a sprawling 900-acre patchwork of unlined ponds continues to leach highly toxic chemicals. And all that separates those ponds from the river are miles of non-engineered berms, peppered with hundreds of rodent holes and weak points. Today, unmaintained, aging piles of gravel are all that keep the next inevitable, major flood from delivering a highly contaminated cocktail to riverside communities, fisheries and wildlife habitats.
There’s no question: the challenges our river faces don’t have easy fixes. From staggering loads of mine pollution, to festering dumps of industrial waste, cleanup of the hard-working Clark Fork is complex and costly. But what events like the fish kill remind us and should make clear to the state agencies in charge of cleanup is: there’s a price to be paid for delay.
So let’s get going. Let’s get these overworked river reaches cleaned up and ensure the best possible future for our river and the people, fish, wildlife and local economies it sustains.