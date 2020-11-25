Nevertheless, still thankful

Thanksgiving is tomorrow. But this is a year, I think we can all agree, where it’s a bit more of a struggle to construct a list of the things to be thankful for. COVID has placed us in a stress-filled, dangerous and bizarro world. Nevertheless, there are circumstances and events for which, as someone concerned with improvements to convenient and safe biking and walking, not to mention road safety in general, I’d like to express my thanks.

I’m appreciative of the recent summer surge in bicycling, much of it by family groups, as a way to achieve healthy outdoor socially distanced activities and adventures — a rare silver lining to our COVID circumstance. I’m grateful for the continuing work by our local police and highway patrol to rein in the most dangerous drivers, the impaired and distracted/texting.

The work of Missoula’s Development Services agency, particularly that geared toward the generation of Neighborhood Greenways, is certainly worthy of thanks. These identified routes will bring improved connectivity within and between neighborhoods for citizens traveling by bike or on foot. Selected residential corridors may include reduced motoring speed (down to 20 mph from the current 25) and other traffic calming measures such as traffic circles.