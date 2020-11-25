Nevertheless, still thankful

Thanksgiving is tomorrow. But this is a year, I think we can all agree, where it’s a bit more of a struggle to construct a list of the things to be thankful for. COVID has placed us in a stress-filled, dangerous and bizarro world. Nevertheless, there are circumstances and events for which, as someone concerned with improvements to convenient and safe biking and walking, not to mention road safety in general, I’d like to express my thanks.
I’m appreciative of the recent summer surge in bicycling, much of it by family groups, as a way to achieve healthy outdoor socially distanced activities and adventures — a rare silver lining to our COVID circumstance. I’m grateful for the continuing work by our local police and highway patrol to rein in the most dangerous drivers, the impaired and distracted/texting.
The work of Missoula’s Development Services agency, particularly that geared toward the generation of Neighborhood Greenways, is certainly worthy of thanks. These identified routes will bring improved connectivity within and between neighborhoods for citizens traveling by bike or on foot. Selected residential corridors may include reduced motoring speed (down to 20 mph from the current 25) and other traffic calming measures such as traffic circles.
And I hope you’ll join my “tip-of-the-hat” thank-you to Bob Giordano and the Freecycles organization for their continuing support for the often unnoticed and under-served members of the community. This year, Freecycles has provided 230 free bicycles to adults who have a need for basic transportation — without which they may not have been able to gain or keep employment. Almost 200 free bikes have also been given to Missoula area youth. And almost 300 parts requests have been filed to help people fix their bikes at home. Not bad for a year when their normal open workshop situation has been crunched by COVID.
The Higgins bridge reconstruction has made things somewhat difficult for drivers heading in and out of downtown. But the difficulty is easily 10 times that for bicyclists negotiating the span which now has no bike lanes. So I’m thankful for those drivers who demonstrate patience and understanding to the riders who have little choice but to ride mid-lane; the lanes are simply and obviously too narrow for a car to pass a person on a bike. More thanks will be due when patience and empathy are more prevalent than the present smattering. ‘Tis the season of giving. Please, give bikers a little more space — give ‘em a break (and brake).
Taking off my my bicycling, pedestrian and road safety advocacy hat for a moment, I’d also like to hand out a cornucopia of thanks to our Missoula Food Bank (and its many, many donors) as well as the work being done to construct improved living spaces for Missoula’s homeless.
Well, time to get away from the keyboard for a bit and work on my “hugging” muscles. In about six months or so, they’re going to get one hell of a workout on my presently socially distanced grandkids and great-grandkids!
Stay safe and thankful, everyone. See you on the other side.
Gene Schmitz is a lifelong bicyclist and traffic safety advocate with a history of significant involvement in bicycling advocacy in Missoula and other communities. He is a member of the Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Board; this column represents his views alone and not necessarily those of the board.
