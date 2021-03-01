New bull elk tag bill would privilege landowners and nonresidents over Montana hunters

Historically speaking, getting elected in Montana requires politicians at least pay respect to sportsmen and -women. Accordingly, each election cycle we see state legislators drape themselves in blaze orange and deliver platitudes to our state’s resident hunters, promising that they will support us, our traditions and the wildlife populations that allow us to feed our families venison. Yet, after each cycle passes and we enter into a new legislative session, these same legislators forget whatever empty rhetoric they delivered in October and start beating down on public lands, public resources and public land hunters.
For the last 15 years, we had safeguards in the governor’s mansion who were able to veto the most extreme and misguided legislation that crossed their desks. That is no longer the case, and both hunters and Montana’s elk are about to suffer for it.
This year, the gloves are off, and legislators in Helena are doing everything they can to debilitate responsible wildlife management and the basic standards of equality that have guided natural resource decisions in this state for decades. Take House Bill 505, the latest attempt to subsidize outfitters and nonresident elk hunters by House Speaker Wylie Galt of Martinsdale. Shrugging off any pretense of responsible management, this bill allows landowners to sponsor 10 extra elk tags per year for nonresidents if the landowner owns at least 640 acres. These are transferable tags that can be sold to the highest bidder. There is no limit to the number of licenses to be sold, and they are guaranteed to nonresidents with connections. This is a deliberate step toward privatizing and commercializing Montana’s elk.
One of the most outrageous parts of HB 505 is the bonus point shortcut. It allows hunters who have access to private land to “indicate” they will only hunt cow elk that year. In return, they are eligible to receive a whopping six bonus points! Therefore, when applied to a nonresident elk hunter, this license could guarantee a cow elk tag for two years and provide a nonresident with 12 bonus points to use in his third year of applying. This effectively allows nonresidents to jump the line for trophy elk hunts ahead of Montanans who have put in for over a decade. Out-of-state elk hunters should not be allowed to cut in line with bonus points because they are outfitted in Montana or have a friend here who owns 640 acres. Folks who aren’t interested or able to hunt cow elk on private land will be left in the dust and forced to kiss their dream elk hunts goodbye, thanks to the special interest gamesmanship of this bill and its sponsor.
Although conservation organizations, ranchers, and wildlife managers have dedicated decades negotiating elk management recommendations that work for all, Rep. Galt has decided that collaborative solutions don’t fit the bill. Outfitters and the wealthiest Montanans should have the first crack at quality elk hunting in this state, and the rest of us can pick up the scraps. For a man who runs an outfitting business and who has repeatedly refused to improve public access, this is a less than subtle attempt to effectively privatize Montana’s wildlife.
Wildlife management should be based on science, not politics. We used to be able to count on strong representation on the Fish and Wildlife Commission to ensure that hunters still got a fair shake. Now that the latest Fish and Wildlife Commission nominee, Andrew McKean, has been rejected out of partisan spite, and the new commission looks to be dominated entirely by outfitters and businessmen, that is no longer the case either. The only way Montana hunters can defend our rights, our wildlife and our opportunity this session is to hold these legislators and our governor accountable consistently and with great volume. That needs to start now.
Adam Shaw is the immediate past president of Hellgate Hunters & Anglers.