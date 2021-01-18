New childcare challenges

For 22 years, Boys & Girls Club of Missoula County (BGCM) has worked to positively influence youth development. We are dedicated to ensuring that all of the young people across our community have greater access to quality programs and services that will enhance their lives and shape their futures. Our mission is to inspire and guide all young people to develop positive values and realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens.
As a leading out-of-school time provider in Missoula County, we are committed to doing everything we can ensure our young people have access to a safe, positive place when they are not in school. Traditionally, this looks like providing 3-4 hours of quality after-school programs every day of the school year and 10 hours a day of quality programs all summer and on all school holidays (equating to more than 1,200 hours of Club each year for each individual member). Each year, we serve 455 Club members through these programs and have an average of 110 children walk through one of our Clubhouse doors every single day. Of these young people, 54% live in households with an income below Missoula’s median income and 43% are single-parent households.
This year, however, has not been a "traditional" year. In March 2020, all Missoula County schools closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These extensive school, and workplace, closures due to COVID-19 have created challenges unlike anything previously encountered for our community. One of the most pressing challenges for all families and young people is child care. Child care during the school year for school-aged youth has never been a program or a service traditionally offered, as public school has traditionally served as the safe and supervised environment for children to be all day, every day, during the school year. The COVID-19 pandemic, however, has quickly flipped this conventional model on its head. As our community’s children look to spending less time in school this year, BGCM is preparing to provide care to those children for more hours each day than ever before.
When schools closed in March 2020, BGCM immediately opened emergency child care for our community’s essential function workers and launched BGCM ON, a virtual program offering for all existing Club members. For the 10 weeks of spring school closures, BGCM provided a total of 490 hours of care to 31 school-aged youth (ages 5-10) whose parents were serving in critical occupation areas.
Transitioning to the summer months, the importance of safe, enriching experiences for our children was more prevalent than ever before. With the majority of our community’s youth spending the past 10 weeks in isolation without social connection with peers, as well as with limited academic exposure, we knew this summer was a key factor in supporting our youth as they transitioned back onto the path of traditional youth development.
As we look to the 2020-'21 school year, however, we are now realizing that the COVID-19 pandemic’s pause on our children’s education and development is not short-term, but instead will continue to have substantial effects this school year, and possibly well into the future. BGCM partners with five school districts in Missoula County, all of which plan to provide less hours of in-person schooling to children each day than in previous years.
As a result, youth and families are left on their own to balance home schooling, full-time work and mental health. That, coupled with the fact that school and out-of-school time programs are sometimes the only consistent meals our children receive, creates challenges that are unprecedented.
Kezia Lovelady is director of youth development for the Boys & Girls Club of Missoula. This opinion was written on behalf of the Safe Kids Missoula Coalition.