New childcare challenges

For 22 years, Boys & Girls Club of Missoula County (BGCM) has worked to positively influence youth development. We are dedicated to ensuring that all of the young people across our community have greater access to quality programs and services that will enhance their lives and shape their futures. Our mission is to inspire and guide all young people to develop positive values and realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens.

As a leading out-of-school time provider in Missoula County, we are committed to doing everything we can ensure our young people have access to a safe, positive place when they are not in school. Traditionally, this looks like providing 3-4 hours of quality after-school programs every day of the school year and 10 hours a day of quality programs all summer and on all school holidays (equating to more than 1,200 hours of Club each year for each individual member). Each year, we serve 455 Club members through these programs and have an average of 110 children walk through one of our Clubhouse doors every single day. Of these young people, 54% live in households with an income below Missoula’s median income and 43% are single-parent households.