After abandoning the local Flathead County Democratic Party 20 years ago to be an independent, progressive environmentalist focused on saving grizzly bears and educating on global warming topics, I am now, in my advanced years, trying to rejoin them.
I left because they were inept at closing the 70-30 gap advantage the Republican Party had over them in local elections, with no end in sight, due to insufficient, incompetent effort. Only those living in Whitefish, with its Democratic population advantage, or a rare couple in House District 3, could win. The Democrats seemed to be more of a friendly social club than a competitive political party.
As a result of my attending the five-hour Flathead Democrats Precinct Leaders/Activist Training on June 8, I can see a renewed professional effort to govern and do what is necessary and positive to accomplish that.
Unlike the Republican Party, which actually only represents the most wealthy people of the country and is mostly focused on making money, with everyone in it for themselves, the Democrats are a caring, considerate, compassionate group of people wanting a happy and healthy life for one and all of us, including the middle-class core of America. That is most of you reading this.
Since Democrats don’t seem to know how to reach out to Republicans in our hostile, partisan society, I would recommend that Republicans attend Democratic public noticed meetings and see for themselves if they wouldn’t be better off represented by Democrats. You will be welcome and can participate, and joining the party is easy if you choose to do so. When you vote, your ballot is secret and it cannot be disclosed who you voted for.