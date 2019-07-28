If you’ve looked for a home or a new apartment in recent months, you understand the affordable housing problem we face in our community. The Missoula Organization of Realtors (MOR) recently reported the median price for a Missoula house was now over $300,000. The most recent data available indicated that 25% of Missoula homeowners and 50% of Missoula renters are “cost burdened,” paying more than 30% of their income for rent and utilities. The status quo is not working for nearly 4 out of every 10 Missoula households.
Our City Council has taken action to address our affordable housing problem. On June 24, the Missoula City Council approved a new affordable housing policy: "A Place to Call Home: Meeting Missoula’s Housing Needs." This readable policy document is available for everyone to study at www.ci.missoula.mt.us/Housing. Surveys of Missoulians reveal strong (92%) support for “local governments providing development incentives and new funding for the creation of homes Missoulians can afford.” The document includes a concise, clear executive summary, a glossary of housing development terms, and charts and graphs detailing the problem.
The policy, of and by itself, does not change anything; it is a road map for addressing the affordable housing problem now and ensuring there are affordable housing options in the development pipeline for decades to come. The policy starts with “the conviction that everyone in Missoula deserves a safe, clean, decent place to live,” based on community values and focusing on collaboration and achievability, and reminds us that no neighborhood should be asked “to experience radical change” but no neighborhood should “be exempt from change either.”
To implement this policy, the council must discuss and vote on new ordinances, zoning changes, budget decisions, etc. The transparent process the council uses to make decisions includes public comment as each item is introduced. Questions about the policy remain: How much will it cost? Will additional staff be needed? Will taxes go up to pay for the new policy? How will my neighborhood be affected? The citizens of Missoula will have the opportunity to weigh in on the discussion of all of these important council votes. The city’s website includes meeting times and agendas for citizens to follow the council’s actions.
The Missoula League of Women Voters is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the League of Women Voters in 2020. We believe government has a role in meeting basic human needs for its people, including affordable housing. Safe, affordable housing is a cornerstone of American life. As part of our commitment to informing citizens about this issue, last spring we hosted a public meeting on the costs of building new housing. Thanks to a grant from MCAT, a recording of the program “Myths and Realities of Housing Costs in Missoula” will be broadcast on MCAT Aug. 1 at 6 p.m. and can also be found on MCAT channel 190. We are planning another public meeting in the fall on options for financing affordable housing and invite everyone to attend.
The League also believes the public has a right to participate in government decision-making. As the Missoula affordable housing plan evolves over the coming years, the League will support citizen involvement and governmental transparency.
Finally, the League would like to thank this newspaper, it editors and reporters for the continued detailed reporting on the housing problem. Most Missoulians will not read the city’s housing policy document or attend a City Council meeting; but we can all follow this important discussion because The Missoulian is dedicating column inches to the issue and providing an essential public service to our community.