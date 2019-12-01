The New Market Tax Credits (NMTC) program is set to expire at the end of 2019 and it has helped businesses and not-for-profits complete capital projects where otherwise they may not have been able to do.
A recent Missoulian article (Oct. 27) highlighted the good of these projects while discussing the YWCA’s planned new shelter for domestic violence victims and homeless families. This program has received a lot of bipartisan support in the past as they see the good these tax credits have done, however, the program has some flaws and I argue one major flaw.
The NMTC program is complex in setup, but essentially a community development entity (typically a not-for-profit) is awarded the tax credits and then sells them to an investor (usually a bank). This allows the investor to have more money to fund the project by reducing their federal taxes. This is taxpayer money, as the federal government is giving up revenue to spur on these projects.
At issue is the fee charged by the community development entity in order to facilitate the transaction. In Montana, the only group who can sell the NMTCs is Mofi. Mofi charges between 4-5% of the credit and to date has been awarded approximately $600 million in credits for a total fee revenue of approximately $24 million. This fee may not be out of line with what other groups sell it for but there is no accountability on how the not-for-profit is to spend this money, which I argue is taxpayer dollars, as it is revenue the federal government did not receive.
If you were took look up Mofi’s federal form 990 (the not-for-profit version of a federal tax return), you could see some surprising figures. Accordingly to their most recent available 990 for the year ended Dec. 31, 2016 (filed under their previous name of Montana Community Development Corporation), you can find the president, Dave Glaser, was paid $287,809 and the vice president, Heidi DeArment was paid $285,416. This does not include other compensation reported on the 990 of $35,781 for the president and $37,092 for the vice president which come from Mofi or related organizations (which are quite possibly the entities set up to help facilitate the complicated NMTC transaction).
This is while the head of the FBI at the time, James Comey, made approximately $172,000. This was not a one year deal where they made less in prior years, either. For the year ended Dec. 31, 2015, the top two executives at Mofi took home a combined $480,734 without including their other compensation.
I attempted to look into what other organizations who are able to sell NMTCs pay their employees, as the awardees of NMTCs are public as well, but I ran into several roadblocks. One entity I was able to view is Capital Impact Partners in Arlington, Virginia. They had six employees make over $300,000 in 2017 without including other compensation. It is hard to compare apples to apples in this situation, as Capital Impact Partners also employed 94 people.
This is a difficult task based on the number of them as well. The 2018 awards were made to 73 different entities, for tax credits totaling $3.5 billion.
From what I see, I have mixed feelings about the program expiring. I see the good for groups such as the YWCA while I am angry some executives, including those living in Missoula, are lining their pockets with what I consider taxpayer dollars. In the end if the federal government does extend the NMTC program, I hope it can do so while working to fix its flaws.