New Missoula library raises $6.25M

During this season of reflection and giving, the Foundation for Missoula Public Library wants to take the opportunity to share our gratitude and some of the story behind financing Missoula’s amazing new library and community hub, soon to be completed at 455 E. Main.
We are pleased to announce that, as of this fall, $6.25 million in private funds was raised for the construction and furnishing of the new building. Private gifts are a critical component of the $37 million project, augmenting the $30 million bond issue approved by Missoula County voters in 2016.
This achievement marks the fulfillment of the Library Foundation’s agreement with MPL, makes good on a promise made to voters that we raise at least $5 million, and guarantees the building will be completely funded upon opening. As construction estimates increased over time, the initial $5 million goal was revised accordingly.
The Library Foundation’s contribution to the project is, of course, a contribution from the community above and beyond taxpayers’ commitments. Over the last five years, 554 donors, many solicited by our hardworking Capital Campaign Committee, have made the vision of a 21st century library a reality.
A gift by the Harrington family, promised before the campaign was officially launched, inspired other community members to add to the largesse. Children filled book-robot piggy banks, families celebrated loved ones with donor tiles, book clubs answered a Friends of the Library challenge, and Rockin Rudy’s sponsored a holiday matching-gift program.
Following the early lead of Blackfoot Communications, businesses pledged support, including A&E Design, Clearwater Credit Union, Consumer Direct Care Network, Dick Anderson Construction, First Interstate Bank, and First Security Bank.
The Missoula Redevelopment Agency committed a significant amount at a critical time, enabling us to ensure there would be space for public meetings and events. Foundations, from Pleiades and Logjam to Drollinger-Dial and Charles Engelhard, invested in the project. A final piece of the funding matrix was put in place by our friends at the Missoula Downtown Foundation.
It all adds up — to $6.25 million, to be exact. But what it really adds up to is a community anchor that will serve generations of Missoulians with literacy programs, information and technology access, and civic engagement. It also adds up to a shared home and collaborations with partners like Families First Learning Lab, spectrUM Discovery Area, and MCAT. The new building will be a source of inspiration for visitors of all ages and backgrounds, with plenty of room to learn, share and grow over time.
The Library Foundation, like library staff and the MPL Board of Trustees, wants the community to experience the building as soon as it is safe to do so. MPL is working with Missoula County to prioritize health and safety during the pandemic, providing Missoulians with curbside lending, digital resources and virtual programs in the interim.
There will be a day, hopefully in the not too distant future, when we can gather, all under one roof, and use this beautiful facility Missoula has so generously supported. In the meantime, when you drive or walk by the library we hope it gives you a sense of pride and anticipation.
Thank you for your patience, and enjoy the holidays safely. We appreciate you, one and all, for your commitment and support of your new library.
Mae Nan Ellingson, All Under One Roof Capital Campaign co-chair and Finance Committee chair of the Foundation for Missoula Public Library
Frank Scariano, All Under One Roof Capital Campaign co-chair and chair of the Foundation for Missoula Public Library.
