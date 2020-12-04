New Missoula library raises $6.25M

There will be a day, hopefully in the not too distant future, when we can gather, all under one roof, and use this beautiful facility Missoula has so generously supported. In the meantime, when you drive or walk by the library we hope it gives you a sense of pride and anticipation.

Thank you for your patience, and enjoy the holidays safely. We appreciate you, one and all, for your commitment and support of your new library.

Mae Nan Ellingson, All Under One Roof Capital Campaign co-chair and Finance Committee chair of the Foundation for Missoula Public Library

Frank Scariano, All Under One Roof Capital Campaign co-chair and chair of the Foundation for Missoula Public Library.