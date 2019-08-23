The joyful photograph by Ben Allan Smith and the sweet article by Seaborn Larson captured the spirit of 29 newly minted United States citizens that I had the true pleasure of greeting on Aug. 15 as a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
I just happened to be born in this country, with ancestors who came to America centuries ago on many different ships, but these new citizens chose to come to America not through illegal means but through legal methods, with great sacrifice and effort.
I tried to take the new citizen exam and struggled to answer all the questions. I personally think all children in school should take the same citizenship class and tests new citizens take because they would learn American history and government, as these new citizens have learned.
Each time I attend the new citizen ceremonies at the Russell Smith Courthouse and watch as each new citizen is given a voter registration, a tiny American flag, the American creed and letters from our congressional delegation, I am overwhelmed with pride in them for their accomplishment and for doing it the right way. Aug. 15 welcomed to America new citizens from Belarus, Bulgaria, Brazil, Burma, Cameroon, Canada, Chile, Guatemala, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, the Netherlands, Peru, Philippines, St. Lucia, South Korea, Sweden, Thailand, England and Venezuela, and now they are United States citizens. How simply wonderful.
The words of inspiration from a newly minted federal judge — who herself was born in Canada to American parents and knows the responsibility and joy of American citizenship — were equally perfect. U.S. Magistrate Kathleen DeSoto left me crying with appreciation, as did many in the audience. A teenager in the audience said citizenship is much more permanent than marriage, which is why he cried with joy like me at the judge’s words when she spoke to the new citizens, and I agreed with him. Citizenship never goes away from divorce or death. You are always an American citizen.
Welcome all of you who are new American citizens and to everyone who chooses America as your home. We love you and need you. You add such a richness to the fabric that is the patchwork quilt that is America, and why my ancestors in 1620, 1636, 1774 and 1850 left their homelands by ship to find their fortunes in the new world called America. How honored the DAR members are to provide light refreshments and a tea party to the new citizens and their dear family and friends each quarter, as happens around the United States by DAR members at other naturalization ceremonies.
God bless America and God bless our new American citizens. After traveling to Europe for D-Day celebrations and leaving America for many weeks, I can honestly tell you there is nothing more wonderful than the United States of America in the history of humans, and as a woman, in the history of women. We are the kindest, most generous and most welcoming nation in the world, and these newly minted U.S. citizens, as pictured by Giuliana Miller, is the reason why I love my country so much, and why at each naturalization ceremony I cry for joy and celebration. This is better than a wedding.