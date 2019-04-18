In the 1930s, the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes had proposed that the Mission Mountains on the Flathead Indian Reservation be designated as a tribally managed national park. We garnered support from the local superintendent of the Bureau of Indian Affairs, but the idea failed to secure support from higher levels of the BIA, which then wielded a more stifling level of control over tribal affairs.
Several decades later, the Tribes unilaterally created the 92,000-acre Mission Mountains Tribal Wilderness, the first such tribally designated wilderness area in the country. We allow public access to the entire area, but demonstrate our care for the ecosystem by seasonally closing a section of the wilderness to protect important grizzly bear feeding areas. Despite federal resistance to conservation designation for the Mission Mountains, the Tribes enacted such protection on our own.
In another conservation effort, in the late 1800s tribal members brought bison calves over the Continental Divide in order to establish a conservation herd on our reservation. When the federal government opened the reservation to non-Indian homesteading in the early 1900s, the BIA told our tribal members that they must sell their free-ranging bison herd due to the impending fencing of these homesteads. In 1908, the federal government took the lands for the National Bison Range without our consent. Decades later, a federal claims court held this to be an unconstitutional taking.
Over recent decades, the Tribes have attempted partnerships with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at the National Bison Range through Tribal Self-Governance contracting. Our last agreement produced a good partnership in which we helped manage the Range.
In 2016, the Tribes drafted legislation to restore the National Bison Range land to federal trust ownership for the Tribes — which had been the status of the land under the Hellgate Treaty prior to creation of the Range. The Service supported the idea, which included requirements for public access and bison conservation. The Tribes released our draft legislation for public comment, held a public meeting and revised the draft to take into account public input. Many conservation organizations went on record in favor of the draft bill.
We have notified the Montana congressional delegation and the U.S. Department of the Interior that we would like to revisit the proposal to restore the National Bison Range to federal trust ownership for the Tribes.
Restoration of the Bison Range to federal trust ownership for the Tribes remains an elegant solution to the question of Range management. Allowing the Tribes to once again manage the bison herd on our reservation, while maintaining public access, is a forward-thinking solution that respects the history of the land, people and wildlife involved. The Tribes have repeatedly proven ourselves as both partners and wildlife managers.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is faced with many difficult choices under shrinking budgets and it continues to realign administration of national wildlife refuges in western Montana. Under the Tribes' proposed Bison Range restoration legislation, the public would be assured of quality management under local tribal control while allowing the Service to allocate its limited budget elsewhere, including the Lost Trail, Metcalf and Swan River refuges here in western Montana.
We appreciate the support for our draft legislation that we have received from the Missoulian editorial board, National Wildlife Federation, Sierra Club, The Wilderness Society, Natural Resources Defense Council, the National Parks Conservation Association, Wildlife Conservation Society, Montana Conservation Voters, local Audubon groups and many other organizations, tribes and individuals.
We look forward to working with our partners and neighbors towards the next chapter for the National Bison Range and its buffalo.