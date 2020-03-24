Nez Perce-Clearwater Forest Plan has no accountability

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Forest Service is, unfortunately, seeking to exponentially increase logging on the Nez Perce and Clearwater National Forests in the new plan. Currently, the agency sells 50 to 60-million board feet annually from these forests combined. The revision, however, offers four management alternatives that exceed current levels. Two of the alternatives propose levels over 200-million board feet per year.

Current forest plans on the Nez Perce and Clearwater National Forests contain quantitative standards. These objectives establish upper limits or thresholds to protect old-growth, sensitive soils, riparian areas, water quality and wildlife habitat. These standards are legally binding, and the Forest Service must adhere to them when planning a project.

The new draft plan grossly lacks measurable standards. Riparian zones, which currently forbid development on 300-feet of either side of a stream, would be cut in half. It would also eliminate both forest plans’ current requirements to maintain five percent old-growth and stream-specific, fishery-habitat percentages in every watershed. Eliminating quantitative standards in a forest plan aptly facilitates an increase in logging.