Anti-forestry groups are once again making misleading statements about the Black Ram project on the Kootenai National Forest, falsely claiming our public lands managers are seeking to “clear cut” miles of old growth forests.

Despite the false rhetoric, the Black Ram project represents an important effort to reduce future wildfire and disturbance risks to nearby communities, Indigenous resources, wildlife habitat, water resources and other values. From a climate perspective, the project will improve the forest’s ability to sequester and store carbon, and ultimately reduce carbon emissions that would result from a massive wildfire.

The project will utilize science-based forestry tools such as prescribed fire, mechanical treatments, hand-thinning and stream restoration. It will maintain and improve recreational opportunities, improve big game winter range conditions, promote forage conditions for wildlife, and improve aquatic habitat.

For these reasons, the project has earned the support of local elected officials, Indigenous leaders, forest collaborative members, Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation and others who care about the future health and resiliency of the Kootenai National Forest.

In addition to misleading the public about Black Ram’s impact on wildlife, opponents of the project have mischaracterized the size and scope of the project, claiming the Forest Service is seeking to clear-cut wide swaths of “old-growth” forests.

In fact, the project doesn’t authorize any commercial harvest of old-growth, nor commercial harvest in designated Wilderness areas or Inventoried Roadless Areas. Project goals include maintaining and improving old-growth characteristics on the landscape, while retaining the largest and healthiest trees.

This work is necessary to protect communities near the Kootenai National Forest because much of the project area is located where homes and forest intermix. Forest management and fuels reduction treatments will help decrease the potential for high-intensity wildfire within the Wildland Urban Interface and other areas with values at risk.

An opinion writer in the Missoulian (May 9) recently attempted to link the Black Ram project to the Biden administration’s recent report on mature and old-growth forests, as part of an agenda to add further restrictions on proactive, science-based forest management.

The report found that on the 193-million-acre National Forest System (NFS) alone, the U.S. Forest Service had 24.4 million acres of “old growth” and 67.4 million acres of “mature” forest — about 143,000 square miles, larger than the state of Montana. In total, these forests make up a combined 63% of inventoried Forest Service and BLM lands.

Many of these forests are on lands that would likely never be logged, because three-quarters of NFS lands are largely off-limits to active forest management and timber harvest under existing forest plans and land set-asides like Congressionally-designated Wilderness areas. And the inventory did not count mature and old-growth forests on the millions of acres on National Parks, National Wildlife Refuges, state parks and other public lands where forest management is largely prohibited.

Most Montanans understand that many of our federally-owned forests are overstocked and choked with dead trees that serve as fuel for big fires. Public lands managers should have the ability to restore these lands back to health using a variety of management tools including timber harvest. That work should start on the small amount of NFS lands that are unreserved and available for this conservation work. Mischaracterizing projects like Black Ram only serve to confuse the public and add to the gridlock in our broken system of public lands management.