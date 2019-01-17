One of the best things about skiing in Seeley and being involved with the Nordic Club and the kids’ program is the people I get to meet. Skiing and being outside seem to bring out the best in people. They’re having fun, they’re grateful for the work we do keeping the trails in good shape and the parents are appreciative of the time we spend helping their kids develop good skiing skills.
Unfortunately, we occasionally run in to somebody, or somebodies, who think they are “special.”
I encountered four snowshoers last weekend who insisted on taking their three dogs for a walk on the ski trails. I told them in a diplomatic and friendly way that dogs weren’t allowed on the trails, but they were welcome to walk them on the adjacent snowmobile trails. They wanted to argue with me, so let’s break it down line by line:
***
My dogs aren’t causing a problem. Maybe not at that moment. But there is a reason for the “no dogs rule,” and it’s based on the fact that dogs do cause problems on the ski trails.
These dogs are well behaved. The large brindle-colored one barked at me aggressively from two feet away when I first saw you at the trailhead. Some people are deathly afraid of any aggressive dog and that kind of encounter is extremely traumatic for them. Even well-behaved dogs are difficult to control in a new environment because it’s exciting and they’re over-stimulated.
I don’t see what the problem is. That’s because you haven’t spent 25 years skiing here like I have. I’ve seen dog fights on the trails, I’ve heard of people being knocked down, I’ve seen dog crap on the trail. It’s US. Forest Service policy that dogs aren’t allowed on the ski trails in winter and it’s not just a random rule that they pulled out of a hat because they wanted to flaunt their power.
I’ll pick up his mess. Yeah, and you said you’d walk them on the snowmobile trail, too. But, you didn’t.
They allow dogs at Lost Trail. Are you lost? Did you somehow think you were at Lost Trail? You probably meant Chief Joseph, but never mind. If dogs are allowed at Chief Joseph, then skiers go there with the expectation they will encounter dogs and are prepared for that. Dogs aren’t allowed at Seeley and skiers come here with the expectation that they won’t have to deal with dogs.
They aren’t hurting anything. Conditions were firm and you’re right, they weren’t tearing up the track. But when conditions are softer dogs punch holes in the track with every step they take.
The website says dogs are allowed. A quick search for “Seeley lake ski trails dogs” turns up numerous sites stating that dogs are not allowed on the ski trails. The Seeley Lake Nordic Club site, the Missoula Nordic Club site and the Forest Service document “Seeley Lake Area Recreation” all clearly state that dogs are not allowed on our trails.
We’ll just keep coming back. If you choose to return with your dogs, it’s easy enough for us to call Forest Service law enforcement and let them handle you.
***
Those of us who are associated with the ski club consider ourselves ambassadors for skiing here in Seeley and go out of our way to be friendly and helpful. We want skiers to feel welcome here. We put a tremendous amount of volunteer effort into providing a quality skiing experience and part of maintaining that quality is educating people who are uninformed about the few regulations associated with our area.
Sadly, we sometimes run into folks who think they are special.