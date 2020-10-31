No matter what happens after the election, we'll need each other

Like most people I talk with, I am concerned about the future. What happens over the next few weeks will determine the course of the U.S for many years.
As a mental health counselor, I have the rewarding experience of listening to diverse people-with unique stories, concerns and needs. Currently, all of my clients are struggling with how to cope in this unsettling and scary time in the world. Although I have worked in human services for more than 20 years, this is the first time I too have been grappling with the same issues as my clients simultaneously; how to live with a pandemic and all that entails, how to navigate an election season that has huge implications for our world, how to make sense of the divisiveness and cruelty that more and more seems to be showing its ugly head, how to face that some people in our community don’t seem to care whether they unknowingly transmit a deadly virus, just because they are unwilling to consider the needs of the many-instead of just their own.
Although I have been fortunate to have steady work during this time, many of the people I work with are not as fortunate, and are worried about their ability to survive economically; will they have enough to pay rent, to feed their families and have real worries about becoming homeless. Additionally, people are scared of losing their health care due to limited finances or having a pre-existing condition. It is hard to fathom that millions of people across the country are facing the stark realities of losing not only livelihoods but also essential supports, basic needs and could be facing homelessness. And now, as the Affordable Care Act is at risk, people are at risk of losing health care during a pandemic that has killed upwards of 225,000 people in our country. A time when access to health care should be a given.
Some will say the pandemic is a hoax or that it is being overblown. But those of us who have been touched by it and know the enormous casualties in our communities know differently. Some will try to pin our economic problems on those on welfare, and on illegal immigrants who are thought to be taking up too many resources. This is a myth that has been used to distract from the reality of wealthy people not paying their share and standing on the backs of those poorly paid. Others will say it is our differences-including the color of our skin, our religious or ethical values, or differences in who we love that divide us and should be the focus of our fight. But again this is not true. Our differences are not the enemy, our differences make us more than what we are alone. You and I are not enemies. The enemy is greed, cruelty, indifference, bigotry, racism, inhumanity, and disrespect for the very differences that make us richer as a community, a country.
Whatever happens in this election we will be faced with picking up the pieces of this broken country. We will be forced to work together whether we agree or not, and we will be faced with the large but essential job of taking care of one another, because the pandemic, and politics have left our people worse for the wear, with increased mental health issues, heightened addiction, increased poverty and homelessness, and thousands dealing with loss and fear and isolation.
No matter what happens, we will need each other. It will take compassion, and kindness and willingness to try to have the deepest kind of empathy for those who appear to be different than us, though realistically likely have very similar hopes as we do. It is not easy to put ourselves in others’ shoes, but it will be imperative to do so, in order to find peace and understanding and to move forward as a people.
So I encourage you as you go about your day, whether you have already voted or anticipate voting on Election Day — do your best to have compassion for those around you, and live by the values of kindness and caring-and vote as if not only your life depended on it-but as if all of humanity depended on it. Because it surely does.
Sue Silverberg is a mental health counselor in Missoula.
