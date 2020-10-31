No matter what happens after the election, we'll need each other

Some will say the pandemic is a hoax or that it is being overblown. But those of us who have been touched by it and know the enormous casualties in our communities know differently. Some will try to pin our economic problems on those on welfare, and on illegal immigrants who are thought to be taking up too many resources. This is a myth that has been used to distract from the reality of wealthy people not paying their share and standing on the backs of those poorly paid. Others will say it is our differences-including the color of our skin, our religious or ethical values, or differences in who we love that divide us and should be the focus of our fight. But again this is not true. Our differences are not the enemy, our differences make us more than what we are alone. You and I are not enemies. The enemy is greed, cruelty, indifference, bigotry, racism, inhumanity, and disrespect for the very differences that make us richer as a community, a country.