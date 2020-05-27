No more business as usual with Montana Public Service Commission

We are on track to have the first year ever, since we recognized climate change as a threat, where our global greenhouse gas emissions have been reduced. This is only because we halted production as a society, not because we acted to match up with the scale of the crisis. Building solar panels and wind turbines will not stop the climate crisis. We must take on the greed of Northwestern Energy and the fossil fuel industry's executives to stop their plans for fracked gas and coal projects.
There are three main strategies that the fossil-fuel industry has used for decades to continue business as usual:
1. Deceive the people. Despite the 1970s scientific consensus of the drastic effects of climate change, the fossil-fuel industry and corporate media continued to deny the climate crisis for decades to defend their profits.
2. Buy out the politicians. Democratic and Republican politicians have been receiving campaign contributions from fossil-fuel industry executives, political action committees and lobbyists for decades. This includes the Koch brothers spending $750 million in the 2016 election alone.
3) Consolidate power within government. Together, corporations such as Google, Microsoft and Amazon have signed deals worth billions to provide big oil with data management services. In fact, these same giant corporations are trying to extract whatever they can from us: labor, debt, data, even our time and attention. With media control and political power, the fossil-fuel industry has been able to continue business as usual.
Workers are working longer and harder, without higher wages, while housing and education costs keep climbing. Debt and economic inequality have skyrocketed. Meanwhile, the billionaire class hoards ever more wealth and power at the top. Without uprooting our current political system, we will continue to see the greed of the fossil-fuel industry executives choosing the path of our energy future. This is why we need a Green New Deal: a just transition for fossil-fuel industry workers, a rapid 100% renewable energy transition, ending the profiteering from basic needs, create millions of living-wage jobs, and upgrading our infrastructure for energy conservation and efficiency.
Our energy story in Montana is no different. With the help of politicians from the Montana legislature and federal level politicians, special interests were able to pass the deregulation bill of Montana Power through the legislature rapidly. Before the deregulation bill, Montanans had the fifth-cheapest power in the nation. After Northwestern Energy took control, we are left with the most expensive power in our region.
The obedience of the Montana Public Service Commission to the fossil-fuel industry’s demands are leading us to a near future of much more drilling and fracking for gas in Montana. On the PSC, I will not allow Northwestern Energy to continue their business as usual. Will this be the only year that we make progress on our emissions, or will we choose new political leadership that matches up to the crisis?
Daniel Carlino of Missoula is a Democrat running to represent District 4 on the Montana Public Service Commission.
