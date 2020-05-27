No more business as usual with Montana Public Service Commission

Workers are working longer and harder, without higher wages, while housing and education costs keep climbing. Debt and economic inequality have skyrocketed. Meanwhile, the billionaire class hoards ever more wealth and power at the top. Without uprooting our current political system, we will continue to see the greed of the fossil-fuel industry executives choosing the path of our energy future. This is why we need a Green New Deal: a just transition for fossil-fuel industry workers, a rapid 100% renewable energy transition, ending the profiteering from basic needs, create millions of living-wage jobs, and upgrading our infrastructure for energy conservation and efficiency.

Our energy story in Montana is no different. With the help of politicians from the Montana legislature and federal level politicians, special interests were able to pass the deregulation bill of Montana Power through the legislature rapidly. Before the deregulation bill, Montanans had the fifth-cheapest power in the nation. After Northwestern Energy took control, we are left with the most expensive power in our region.

The obedience of the Montana Public Service Commission to the fossil-fuel industry’s demands are leading us to a near future of much more drilling and fracking for gas in Montana. On the PSC, I will not allow Northwestern Energy to continue their business as usual. Will this be the only year that we make progress on our emissions, or will we choose new political leadership that matches up to the crisis?

Daniel Carlino of Missoula is a Democrat running to represent District 4 on the Montana Public Service Commission.

