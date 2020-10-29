No more endorsements for Republican candidates

The Missoulian's past Republican endorsements are sadly uninformed, particularly on climate issues, necessitating rescinding two of the three mentioned here.
By endorsing Republican Jennifer Fielder, an armed-militia-supporting, Cliven and Ammon Bundy-friendly, anti-government, state's rights, public lands-opposing extremist, over sane, competent and informed Democrat Monica Tranel, they truly showed their conservative, free-market corporate, income-inequality inducing, planet-destroying bias for all to see. Yes, it was rescinded, but only after immediate activism from numerous progressive Missoulians. Sadly, this is not their first misguided endorsement.
Back in 2014, Sherry Devlin was the Missoulian's editor and Tyler Christensen the opinion editor. This board endorsed Republican Steve Daines for U.S. Senate. Since that time the only notable thing Daines has done as our senator, besides traveling to Russia in July of 2018 (for who knows what reasons, maybe Russian oil money?), was to gavel Elizabeth Warren silent during the confirmation hearings for Donald Trump's first attorney general candidate, Jefferson Beauregard Sessions. Warren was reading aloud a letter from Martin Luther King's widow, Coretta Scott King, advising Alabama state legislators to deny Sessions a seat on the Alabama Supreme Court because of his racist, misogynistic, hateful views on women, people of color and LGBTQ citizens. Daines was ordered by his boss, "Moscow Mitch" McConnell, to stop Warren from speaking. We have on video, forever, this smarmy toady (Daines) doing as he's ordered, and gaveling Warren silent. His actions birthed the glorious "Nevertheless She Persisted" meme, characterizing Warren's campaigns henceforth. Journalists also recently learned that Jeff Sessions was responsible for the "children in cages" and "rip babies from their mother's arms" ideas, implementing these heinous actions as Republican "immigration border policy" approved by Trump, and, apparently, Republican legislators like Daines as well. Daines also voted numerous times to overturn Obamacare, denying health insurance for folks with pre-existing conditions. He's also shown up at groundbreaking ceremonies for photo-ops at veteran's projects he voted against.
There's also the infamous endorsement of Republican Greg Gianforte for Montana's lone U.S. House seat, just before he body-slammed a reporter the night before the special election in 2017, causing all kinds of consternation for the Missoulian and an obligatory rescinding. Gianforte harangues voters about bringing jobs back to Montana for our youth. Young voters I know who hope to come back to Montana to work and settle, after higher education, know and abhor his views on science, income inequality and women's rights. They know, with his climate change denials and his creationist "the earth is 6,000 years old" blather, they will have no chance of working family farms and ranches successfully, because he'll never face the truth of climate cancer, and address it honestly. Gianforte shouldn't win young people's votes. He shouldn't win their parent's votes either. More and more farmers and ranchers in the eastern part of our great state are acknowledging the existential truth of climate catastrophe. It's hard to ignore drought, wildland fires and even strange inland-hurricanes (derechos) like the one that decimated crops in South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa this summer.
Finally, Republican endorsements reinforce foolish, pathetically outdated beliefs. Membership in the corrupt, dysfunctional NRA is not positive for a campaign when, overwhelmingly, common-sense gun laws are supported by large majorities of voters, even in conservative states. Touting membership in your local chamber of commerce also labels you among the "worst of the worst climate-wreckers," in company with Fox News, the GOP, the Koch brothers, Exxon and BP. The U.S. Chamber's history of mega-corporate, big-business, pro-industrial, pro-fossil fuel, "profits over people" mantras make sure of that.
Save the planet. Time to endorse the other guys, Missoulian.
Beth Taylor Wilson is a member of the 350 Montana leadership team and a board member for the Montana Environmental Information Center.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!