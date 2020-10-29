No more endorsements for Republican candidates

Back in 2014, Sherry Devlin was the Missoulian's editor and Tyler Christensen the opinion editor. This board endorsed Republican Steve Daines for U.S. Senate. Since that time the only notable thing Daines has done as our senator, besides traveling to Russia in July of 2018 (for who knows what reasons, maybe Russian oil money?), was to gavel Elizabeth Warren silent during the confirmation hearings for Donald Trump's first attorney general candidate, Jefferson Beauregard Sessions. Warren was reading aloud a letter from Martin Luther King's widow, Coretta Scott King, advising Alabama state legislators to deny Sessions a seat on the Alabama Supreme Court because of his racist, misogynistic, hateful views on women, people of color and LGBTQ citizens. Daines was ordered by his boss, "Moscow Mitch" McConnell, to stop Warren from speaking. We have on video, forever, this smarmy toady (Daines) doing as he's ordered, and gaveling Warren silent. His actions birthed the glorious "Nevertheless She Persisted" meme, characterizing Warren's campaigns henceforth. Journalists also recently learned that Jeff Sessions was responsible for the "children in cages" and "rip babies from their mother's arms" ideas, implementing these heinous actions as Republican "immigration border policy" approved by Trump, and, apparently, Republican legislators like Daines as well. Daines also voted numerous times to overturn Obamacare, denying health insurance for folks with pre-existing conditions. He's also shown up at groundbreaking ceremonies for photo-ops at veteran's projects he voted against.