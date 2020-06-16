No pass for pedophiles

Why? The Jehovah’s Witnesses are excepted from Montana’s mandatory reporting statute § 41-3-201(6)(e), MCA, because their church canon law, doctrine or established practice requires that the reports of abuse be kept confidential. To put it bluntly, Montana law gives sectarian pedophiles a stay-out-of-jail card, a free pass.

And, I’m not picking on the Jehovah’s Witnesses. Every religion has one sort or another law, doctrine or practice requiring confidentiality. Indeed, Montana churches have gone bankrupt paying hundreds of civil settlements occasioned by the misconduct of pedophile priests, nuns and preachers — only one of whom, to my knowledge, was ever reported or convicted of a sexual crime.

As a matter of moral principle, no person should be allowed to sexually abuse another person and then be protected from the consequences of that felony by a shape-shifting religious law, doctrine or practice. Constitutional freedom of religion, does not protect criminal conduct perpetrated by a religion’s ministers. The right to freely exercise religion does not encompass a right to freely sexually abuse other human beings.