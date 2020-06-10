No place for weapons at protests

The morning of Friday, June 5, I ventured down to the courthouse to be present with and support those gathered in memory of George Floyd and in support of the “Black Lives Matter” movement. The first person I encountered was a young man in military fatigues carrying an AK-47 assault weapon around his neck.
I greeted him warmly, introduced myself by name and told him I am a local Catholic priest. He did not introduce himself so I asked if he was with the police department. He said no. So I asked, “Why are you here with an assault weapon?” He said he was "protecting the people gathered there.”
I gently said, “I feel your presence here with that weapon is threatening and makes me very uncomfortable. I have participated in many marches and demonstrations in Missoula but never saw anyone with a weapon.”
I went up to speak to the young woman who seemed to be leading the demonstration. I told her I was there to support the demonstration and that “Black Lives Matter.” Then I shared my conversation with the armed man. While speaking with her I learned a young woman in military fatigues standing near me was carrying a holstered pistol.
So I told the leader of the demonstration I was leaving because I cannot support the presence of such weapons in a peaceful demonstration. I later learned there are others here in Missoula who have gone to support the demonstrations but did not remain when they saw these armed people.
I think of blessings as “any sort of gift from God.” I fail to see or understand how anyone can think Montana’s open carry law is a blessing.
Father Jim Hogan is a Catholic priest in Missoula.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!