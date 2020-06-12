No-show Gianforte puts Montanans' health at risk

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The gubernatorial election this November was always going to be consequential. Then the COVID-19 pandemic changed the lives of everyone in our state. Now, as Montanans look to choose our next governor, we have a responsibility to elect a leader we can trust to lead our state through this public health emergency, and prioritize our lives and health over their own self-interest.

Montana’s next governor needs to be someone who will wholly dedicate themselves to guiding our state through this crisis; someone who will wake up every day ready to make difficult decisions that directly impact the lives of our friends and neighbors. Montana needs a governor who will put the job first, and rise to the challenges that we’re facing. Montana needs a governor who will — at the very least — show up.

Greg Gianforte will not be that governor.