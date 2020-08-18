No statewide sales tax, today or ever

I had the distinct honor of casting my vote against Gianforte’s legislation, after which I remember looking up into the balcony of the state Senate. I’ve never seen Greg Gianforte that mad before, and he’s not exactly known for his poker face.

That’s the thing about Greg Gianforte — he doesn’t care how much more working families would have to pay in his GianforTAX, as long he secures a good deal for himself. After all, this is the guy who said, “the fairest tax is the one you pay, and I don’t.”

That’s just wrong — and it’s time for us to settle this issue, once and for all. Because of Montanans Against a Sales Tax, voters will finally have the opportunity to say: no statewide sales today, no statewide sales tax two years from now, no statewide sales tax ever.

Just days after Casey and I launched our initiative, Gianforte was asked about his previous support for a statewide sales tax. Rather than being honest about his record, he lied — again.

Montanans deserve leaders with integrity, but Gianforte has shown time and again that he’s willing to lie to voters, the press and even law enforcement to salvage his political career. One thing I can promise you is that we may not always agree, but I’ll have the courage to tell you the truth about where I stand.