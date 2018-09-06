Every time guest columnists start a Missoulian opinion with the phrases "radical environmentalists," "environmental extremists" or "out-of-state groups," you know two things. They're Republicans and, secondly, climate catastrophe deniers.
Read a few samplings; from "Seeing through false choice of 1-186," July 25, by state congressional members Nancy Ballance, Ron Ehli, Llew Jones and Fred Thomas: "Radical environmentalists funded by out-of-state billionaires would have you believe Initiative-186 is only about clean water"; from Becky Beard's "1-186 hurts Montana taxpayers" of July 30: "Initiative 186, the misleading initiative that claims to promote 'responsible mining,' is backed by a coalition of out-of-state environmental groups"; and finally, from Brad Tschida's "Defend Montana's miners, jobs" (July 23): "Initiative 186 isn't about clean water. It's a cunning attempt by environmental extremists to end mining in Montana."
The CEO of Montana's Chamber of Commerce, Webb Brown, opined recently ("'Bad actor' label being misapplied," July 26) the "bad actor" law in Montana's Constitution, designed to ensure environmental remediation, doesn't apply to individuals like "bad actor" Phil Baker, only mining companies. Brown implies the law is like Citizens United in reverse. Mining corporations are the problem with lack of remediation for Superfund sites, not the people running the mines. Yeah, those ethical corporations are sure going to clean up our streams and rivers, and remediate soil damage all by themselves.
I challenge all you opinion writers to give me one good example, in Montana, of a fully remediated mine site, where Montana's streams, rivers, soil and scenery were put back to the pristine state of our wilderness areas. Anybody? Any site, anywhere?
Brown has written other columns for the Missoulian. In January (Missoulian, Jan. 24) Brown wrote, "oil activity is up again" as if this was a good thing. He added, "a lot of folks aren't quite so ready to give up on old reliable coal." Coal is not reliable. It's dirty, polluting and expensive, exponentially so compared to renewable clean energy, especially when factoring the devastating real costs of environmental degradation, and compromised human health.
Deniers, do you think about our dying planet? What will you say when your grandchildren ask you why you didn't do more to protect clean air and water, or to save polar bears, tigers, frogs and bees, and especially those grandchildren?
L. J. Martin's description of me (Missoulian letter, Aug. 7) as a drooling blubberer spewing invective is amateurish compared to Jon Stewart's (The Daily Show) comments on Donald Trump's "gleeful cruelty" and "dickishness," when Stewart surprised Stephen Colbert's Late Show audience June 29. Maybe readers prefer conservative, ex-Republican, Pulitzer-winning columnist George Will's (Washington Post, July 17) description of Trump as a "sad, embarrassing wreck of a man."
Lastly, MSNBC interviewed Steve Schmidt (July 17), a former U.S. Sen. John McCain campaign strategist, also ex-Republican, after Trump-Putin in Helsinki: "It's the musings of an imbecile. Vladimir Putin looks across to the other podium, and what he sees ... is a fool who is doing Vladimir Putin's bidding. Trump is what the Russians call a 'useful idiot,' someone in service to the Russian Federation, either unwittingly or wittingly ... he is faithless to his oath of office ... we will never, and I mean never again, see an American president perform so weakly, so incompetently on the world stage next to an adversary. Just an extraordinary debasement of the office, a personal disgrace for Trump, and a national humiliation for the United States."
Martin, you call this “the respect of the rest of the world” (Missoulian, Aug. 7)?