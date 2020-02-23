No, the Harvey Weinstein verdict isn't a judgment on #MeToo itself

Closing arguments have now been made in the rape and sexual assault trial of Harvey Weinstein, the jury has been instructed and in the next week or so, we'll have a verdict from the seven men and five women charged with deciding the case. The outcome, however, cannot be predicted with any certainty. Based on accounts of the evidence offered in the media, a conviction, an acquittal or a hung jury all seem like plausible outcomes.

For some observers, that uncertainty is likely to produce anxiety. This trial, some commentators have said, is about the fate of more than just one man. It is about the fate of the #MeToo movement itself. After all, it was revelations about Weinstein in October 2017 that sparked an almost instantaneous worldwide movement, with Weinstein appearing as the archvillain, and his accusers among its heroes.

Thus, the reasoning goes, if prosecutors are able to obtain a conviction of someone as powerful and prominent as Weinstein, the #MeToo movement will be vindicated; it will have all been worth it. But if a conviction proves elusive, whether because of an acquittal or a hung jury, then a powerful social movement will be, if not stopped in its tracks, at least slowed.

Let me suggest that everyone take a deep breath here.