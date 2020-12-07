No time to waste on whining, absent politicians

Facing an avalanche of “must pass” legislation in the next week, Congress continues to be distracted by partisan politics — apparently unaware that the election is over and it’s time to do the jobs they were elected, paid and expected to do. And even if they pass a new “relief” bill, it will not and cannot be enough to put America back on her feet. If anything, it’ll be triage that will not likely reach those in the greatest need, just as the previous billions were funneled off to large businesses by the Trump administration instead of the small businesses intended to receive the funds.

Adding insult to injury, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has unilaterally decided to pull back $455 billion in unused but badly needed relief money to the general fund — perhaps so it can be spent on the ridiculous $740 billion “defense” bill that mainly serves the populace by stuffing $2 billion in the pockets of the bloated military-industrial complex every day.