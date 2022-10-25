Noah Marion: Rep. Brad Tschida has consistently voted against public lands

In a recent column, Brad Tschida ranted at our organization for holding him accountable for votes he took putting our public lands at risk. No matter how Tschida tries to convince voters otherwise, his record tells the story of someone who regularly votes for bills – many of which are not even supported by his own party – that endanger our public lands and our access to them.

Here’s Tschida’s real record.

House Bill 707

When voters passed Initiative 190 in 2020, legalizing adult-use recreational marijuana sales, they also passed language in the initiative directing that marijuana tax revenue support our parks, trails, wildlife, and access to public lands.

HB 707 would have stripped away that tax revenue from already-underfunded public lands and completely undermined the will of the voters who passed I-190.

Brad Tschida sponsored the bill.

On the floor of the Legislature, he claimed it was “hogwash” that voters wanted this new funding for public lands. But I-190 explicitly laid out that portions of this revenue should be used for public lands. It’s not Tschida’s job to tell the voters that actually, they were wrong.

In May, the University of Montana’s 2022 Voter Survey on Public Lands showed that 80% of Republican, 80% of Independent, and 90% of Democratic voters say “the state Legislature should continue using recreational marijuana taxes to support wildlife conservation, create public access and maintain state parks and trails.”

House Bill 637

HB 637 rolled out the red carpet for rich out-of-state hunters — at the expense of regular Montanans.

Brad Tschida voted for it.

It began as an innocuous bill, but on the second-to-last day of the legislative session, a group of legislators amended it to provide unlimited outfitter-sponsored big game hunting licenses, among other benefits, to rich nonresidents, putting those who can pay to play ahead of regular Montanans.

There was no real opportunity for public input or consideration before it was brought to the full Legislature, even though legislators were well aware that a similar bill earlier in the session had caused a massive public uproar.

House Bill 320

HB 320 was an effort to trick Montanans into supporting land transfer, which they’ve repeatedly and overwhelmingly rejected over and over since 2015.

Brad Tschida voted for it.

The bill — a carbon copy of a bill written by the Utah-based American Lands Council, the biggest advocate of land transfer — was an attempt to lay the groundwork for selling off our public lands by making transfer seem palatable. If it had passed, any future Legislature could simply introduce a new law to sell the public lands that had been transferred into state ownership, which would be inevitable given the prohibitive cost — an estimated $355 million annually – of managing Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management lands in Montana.

House Bill 418

HB 418 would have allowed the state to take steps toward developing roads on public land by designating historical rights-of-way as public “highways.”

Brad Tschida voted for it.

These “hoax highways” are not roads in any real sense — they’re overgrown cowpaths, forgotten two-tracks, and long-disused paths, some dating as far back as 1866. They don’t lead to schools, hospitals, or workplaces, and they often run through Wilderness or other protected areas.

These “public highways” also run through private lands all across Montana, threatening the rights of private landowners.

HB 418 would have nullified or diminished longstanding protections for national parks, national monuments, wilderness areas and other scenic landscapes. And it would result in unending legal battles from those who want to open “roads” through public and private lands.

Three of these four bills failed because both Republicans and Democrats voted against them.

Wild Montana Voter Fund is a Montana-based non-partisan state political action committee that works to elect public land champions from across the political spectrum - Republicans, Democrats, and Independents. And we won’t shy away from holding elected officials accountable when they threaten public lands and our outdoor way of life in Montana.

If Rep. Tschida wants our support, he only has to do one thing: start voting and acting like the public lands champion he claims to be.