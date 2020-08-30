Noncompetitive oil and gas leasing is ripping off American taxpayers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Bureau of Land Management regularly holds auctions to sell oil and gas leases to land owned by you, me and all other American taxpayers. But many leases are not bid on during these auctions because they involve parcels of land that hold little, if any oil and gas potential. The BLM sells those leases the day after for about the price of a cup of coffee — a mere $1.50 an acre.

So why does the Bureau of Land Management bother selling these leases if they are not going to lead to oil and gas production, jobs, royalties or anything else that might benefit American taxpayers? Why bother when processing and managing those leases cost millions in taxpayer dollars the BLM should be using to do its job of caring for our public lands on behalf of the American public?

It’s because of a 100-year-old law that obligates the government to sell noncompetitive leases, a law that no longer serves the American public, a law that now only benefits speculators who scoop up these leases mostly just to pad their portfolios and please investors.