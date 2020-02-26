None dare call it spying

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As if the commissioner-on-commissioner spying wasn’t enough, a DOA investigation has revealed that at least one PSC staff person had also gained full access to my email account, and for the past nine months has been secretly viewing all of my correspondence. This came to light shortly after the 39 emails were handed over to an alternative news service, resulting in a data security breach that has DOA and the PSC legal division deeply concerned. Considering the amount of sensitive and confidential information that travels through the PSC email system, a breakdown in security undermines agency trust and greatly compromises our ability to do our job.

The most malicious aspect of PSC Spygate was the disseminating of three very personal, family-oriented emails that had nothing to do with my job. Personal communications are permitted on state accounts, albeit not encouraged. If Pinocci, Johnson or the guilty staffer had gone through the accepted procedure of a PSC records request, the privacy and legal review aspects of that process would have redacted or removed these extremely personal messages. But that process was circumvented and my privacy was intentionally violated. Which of these three were responsible? When asked, denials all around.