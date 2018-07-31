Efforts to limit the influence of anonymous donors in elections recently took hits on two fronts; in both cases, nonprofits were used as the vehicle for increased secrecy in campaign finance.
First, the U.S. House of Representatives appropriations bill passed with a rider attached that undermines a longstanding law called the Johnson Amendment. This amendment was enacted during the Eisenhower administration to keep charitable nonprofits out of partisan election activity. Simply put, the Johnson Amendment prohibits charities, including churches, from endorsing candidates for public office in any way, or face losing their tax-exempt status. For more than 50 years this critical bright line has protected charities from being manipulated, pressured or otherwise drawn into election campaigns.
Unfortunately, a small group has persistently tried to weaken this safeguard. Most recently, language in the House appropriations bill would block the IRS from enforcing the Johnson Amendment when “churches” violate the law. This effectively frees churches and their auxiliaries to endorse candidates and divert assets to fund partisan campaigns.
Here’s the resulting problem. If churches can divert assets to political campaigns, we will now have a legal pathway for donors to fund political campaigns anonymously while getting a tax deduction. And the public would never know who was paying for the endorsements. That’s a big deal, especially at a time when so-called “dark money” has already become an extraordinary influence in elections.
The good news is that the Senate has replaced the House bill with its own version that — so far — excludes anti-Johnson Amendment language. Their version is being debated on the floor; the differences will be reconciled through conference committee. The Johnson Amendment is a protection that has kept charitable nonprofits, including churches, from becoming the veritable “Swiss bank accounts” for campaign finance. Now is the time to ask our congressional delegation to keep the Johnson Amendment intact.
And then this. Two weeks ago the IRS changed the rulebook on disclosure of donations to nonprofit organizations. The Treasury Department announced that the Internal Revenue Service would no longer require non-charitable nonprofits to identify the names of large donors, i.e., those contributing more than $5,000. 501(c)(3) charities would still have to disclose larger donors to government, but other types of nonprofits would be exempted, including more than 300,000 social welfare organizations, chambers of commerce, clubs and other tax-exempt groups.
This change paves the way for dark money groups to pour more funds into national, state and local elections with even less government oversight than before. The change also opens the door for foreign influence on elections through anonymous donations to hand-picked nonprofits.
One of the goals of Montana Nonprofit Association is to ensure charitable nonprofits can pursue their missions in a healthy operating environment. Transparency is essential to that endeavor. We don’t want our reputation muddied by the actions of a small minority interested in increasing secrecy. Using nonprofits as vehicles to influence elections is a hijack, and one the majority of nonprofits don’t want. Within Montana’s nonprofit community, our missions are varied, but we speak with one voice when we ask Montana’s congressional delegation to act swiftly and decisively to ensure nonprofits don’t increasingly become a repository for dark money.
U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, U.S. Sen. Jon Tester and U.S. Congressman Greg Gianforte — the Montana Nonprofit Association asks you to respond and let Montanans know your position on these recent events. Further, we ask you to use your respective leadership positions to advance the common good by standing for transparency and resisting partisanship within the nonprofit sector. After all, the nonprofit sector is intended to serve communities, not candidates.