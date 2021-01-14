Nonviolence is more effective

Using violence for political purposes isn't just immoral and illegal; it's a mistake.

In light of the recent riot against democracy in the Capitol, it is time we rethought the lazy presumptions we all share about violence. Both Hollywood and the National Rifle Association endlessly, carelessly, and thoughtlessly tell us that violence sometimes is not only needed but works when nothing else will. In movies and NRA press releases, violence is the final solution, sometimes the only way that good can prevail over evil.

According to the NRA's mythology, gun owners are necessary to defend freedom. The NRA loves to quote Thomas Jefferson, "The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants."

But the NRA and Hollywood are wrong about the virtues of violence, and the riot Trump incited at the Capitol shows how this philosophy can be perverted, turned into its opposite. The purpose of the riot against Congress was not freedom but sedition. It was incited, controlled, and condoned by a man intending to steal our freedom by overturning the results of an election he lost. Despite losing the Electoral College and over 60 legal challenges in court, Trump thought he could still win by bullying Congress into submission.