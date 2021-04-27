Northern exposure: FWP covering for Montana governor’s illegal wolf trapping

The cover-up is always worse than the crime. The new director of Fish, Wildlife and Parks, Hank Worsech, has gotten himself entangled in a lie to protect the governor who appointed him. The governor’s illegal killing of a trapped wolf was not even a quiet incident; it’s been reported across the country. Yet the director of FWP is suddenly denying his own agency’s legal citation of the governor.

FWP sells general trapping licenses. There is no specific wolf trapping license. To legally trap a wolf, “A person must attend and complete a wolf-trapping certification class before setting any trap for a wolf…. This certification must be in possession of any person setting wolf traps and/or harvesting a wolf by a trap” (FWP wolf trapping regulations).

This means that a general license does not allow wolf trapping and killing. The trapper must have the certificate, along with the general license, to trap and kill wolves.

Gov. Greg Gianforte was cited with a legal warning by FWP for illegally killing a trapped wolf because he did not take the class and did not have the certificate required.