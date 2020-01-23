2019. Half a billion animals killed in Australia’s bush fires. One hundred fires north of the Arctic Circle. Most utilities and investors are racing to shift away from fossil fuel, but NorthWestern Energy says not yet.
One of their shareholders has introduced a stockholder resolution requiring NorthWestern Energy to do the planning needed to move to a carbon-free future. The resolution only requires planning, but NorthWestern Energy is fighting to make sure it never comes up for a vote.
Under their required 20-year procurement plan submitted to the Montana Public Service Commission, NorthWestern proposes more fossil fuel burners despite modeling elsewhere that says deep decarbonization is cheaper. On top of that, they just announced a deal to buy for $1 (meaning its current owner thinks it is worthless) an additional interest in an aging coal plant in need of $20 million in repairs plus a share of ash pond cleanup liability that could run to $700 million or more.
Other utilities are planning wind, solar and batteries, but Northwestern says this won’t work because battery technology is limited to a six-hour life. Even if that were true (it isn’t), they could simply use two or more “six hour” batteries, switching to the second when needed. This means more wind and solar to recharge two or more batteries but that isn’t a technological limit. NorthWestern Energy is just unwilling to deploy enough renewable resources to make sure power stays on without burning down the planet, so they are just going to have to burn down the planet.
NWE claims a similar nine-hour technical limitation with pumped storage (a hydro/mechanical battery) but the same logic applies. A bigger reservoir, a second facility or batteries and pumped storage to back each other up are not considered. Again, what NorthWestern Energy claims as a technological limit is just unwillingness to deploy enough renewable resources to make sure power stays on without burning down the planet, so they are just going to have to burn down the planet.
Wind is rejected because they claim it only produces 30-40% of peak capacity. So? This too is not a technological limit. Need an annual production of 100 megawatts? Using NorthWestern’s capacity figures requires a 286-megawatt wind farm with storage and/or solar to smooth out peaks and valleys. Again, NorthWestern Energy is just unwilling to deploy enough renewable resources to make sure power stays on without burning down the planet, so they are just going to have to burn down the planet.