Northwestern Energy’s perceived “peak power shortage”

NorthWestern Energy’s application to the Montana Public Service Commission to purchase an additional 25% ownership of Colstrip Unit 4 revolves around a perceived shortage of electric power at times of peak power demand — “when the sun doesn’t shine and the wind doesn’t blow.” NorthWestern emphasizes the high cost to purchase additional power for four unusually cold days last winter. They plan to keep burning coal at Unit 4 for the foreseeable future.

That additional ownership of Unit 4 is offered by existing owners for $1, i.e. nothing. The present owners desperately want rid of it, along with any future higher costs, repairs and other liabilities. Units 1 and 2, inefficient and repair-prone, are now closed, and Unit 4’s record is not good; last November it needed $20 million in repairs. Such future costs would be passed to Montana customers, along with the 8% profit guaranteed to NorthWestern as a monopoly power provider. NorthWestern wants that profit guarantee to continue to 2042 even if Unit 4 completely fails. That NorthWestern's corporate headquarters is out-of-state doesn’t make their plan any easier to swallow.