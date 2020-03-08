Northwestern Energy’s perceived “peak power shortage”

NorthWestern Energy’s application to the Montana Public Service Commission to purchase an additional 25% ownership of Colstrip Unit 4 revolves around a perceived shortage of electric power at times of peak power demand — “when the sun doesn’t shine and the wind doesn’t blow.” NorthWestern emphasizes the high cost to purchase additional power for four unusually cold days last winter. They plan to keep burning coal at Unit 4 for the foreseeable future.
That additional ownership of Unit 4 is offered by existing owners for $1, i.e. nothing. The present owners desperately want rid of it, along with any future higher costs, repairs and other liabilities. Units 1 and 2, inefficient and repair-prone, are now closed, and Unit 4’s record is not good; last November it needed $20 million in repairs. Such future costs would be passed to Montana customers, along with the 8% profit guaranteed to NorthWestern as a monopoly power provider. NorthWestern wants that profit guarantee to continue to 2042 even if Unit 4 completely fails. That NorthWestern's corporate headquarters is out-of-state doesn’t make their plan any easier to swallow.
Renewable power from wind and solar are now distinctly less expensive than coal and dropping fast. Backup sources for power at peak demand include: 1. Hydroelectric power, which NorthWestern already owns, 2. Lithium-ion batteries, for which prices have fallen 87% since 2010 (research firm BloombergNEF), 2. Pump-hydro, where water is pumped to a higher-level reservoir during excess power generation from wind, then available to flow down to electric turbines at times of power shortage (e.g. at Gordon Butte near Harlowton).
Power availability at peak demand
Cutting back on electric power usage at times of excess demand from large non-critical users would remove any peak power shortage that might arise. Large power users include cryptocurrency “mining” operations such as those in Butte and Bonner. Cryptocurrency is not inherently wasteful. In fact, the U.S. government and China are both working to build new national/international digital currencies that would make all financial transactions fast, safe, essentially free, open and visible to all.
Cryptocurrency mining uses huge banks of supercomputers that run billions of mathematical calculations per second to discover a unique number not recorded before. The “prize” goes to only one “miner” every 10 or so minutes. Such “mining” has been called “a competition to waste the most electricity possible by doing pointless arithmetic calculations quintillions of times a second” (Alex Hern, The Guardian). Huge amounts of electric power are used. Cryptocurrency exchanges are anonymous, leading to criticism of their use in illegal money transfers.
Because of electricity demands, the cost of cryptocurrency “mining” affects the miner’s profit; Montana’s inexpensive hydro-power helps keep our cost down. We cannot permit unnecessary power use to affect Montana homeowners. Curtailing the electric power feed to cryptocurrency mining or increasing their power costs during high demand would reduce “peak power” demand.
Temporarily curtailing cryptocurrency power should not severely damage such “mining” as shown by the weeks-long stoppage of the Butte cryptocurrency operation in January 2020 which was restarted shortly thereafter. Its manager told the Montana Standard he even “negotiated a lower-priced power contract than before it shut down” (Montana Standard, Jan. 27).
NorthWestern is considering additional large cryptocurrency mining customers but should avoid adding additional non-critical customers, without contracting needed additional renewable power.
NorthWestern Energy’s peak-power shortage is of their own doing and the consequences of exceeding available electric power must not be shouldered by Montana homeowners. Please contact your Public Service Commission to voice your opposition to allowing NorthWestern’s purchase.
Don Hyndman is a professor emeritus of geosciences at the University of Montana.