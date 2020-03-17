NorthWestern's flawed resource plan

Every three years our monopoly utility, NorthWestern Energy, must submit a detailed plan to the Montana Public Service Commission outlining how it anticipates providing affordable and reliable electricity to the utility’s customers. The utility must conduct an in-depth study of all available resources and model a range of scenarios over a 20-year horizon to ensure that it is making decisions in the best interests of ratepayers.

NorthWestern submitted its latest “Resource Procurement Plan” in August 2019, and its conclusions are alarming.

Our utility is planning to more than double its current electrical generation capacity within the next five years, despite the fact that demand has been flat, and it owns enough generation to meet average electricity loads. NorthWestern is proposing to build new capacity to meet the highest peak demand on any given day of the year, without providing any analysis of the potential benefits of market purchases versus the costs of building, operating and maintaining owned generation for these very few high-demand days. Not content with owning generation to meet highest peak demand, NorthWestern is also proposing to own an additional 16% “reserve margin” on top of peak demand.