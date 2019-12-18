I speak as a 52-year customer of Montana Power Company and NorthWestern Energy, as a biological scientist and as a grandfather with four grandchildren ages 12 to 21. I am appreciative of the excellent service I’ve received from MPC and NorthWestern over the many years. I’ve had nothing but good experiences with personnel, and service interruptions are rare. On a frigid winter morning I can enjoy warmth, light and coffee in the comfort of my home.
I have read all 200-plus pages of NorthWestern’s 2019 Electricity Supply Resource Procurement Plan. I am better aware of the complexities involved with operating a dependable utility. I applaud the plan’s goal to meet customers’ needs “with reliability at the lowest cost.” The plan appears to do a thorough job of meeting this goal but has a tragic flaw.
The flaw is in the consideration of cost. The climate change costs of current and increasing CO2 emissions are entirely ignored. NorthWestern’s plan identifies fossil fuel generation as “lowest cost.” Its true cost is greatly underestimated because it externalizes the costs of climate change caused by increasing CO2 emissions.
The long-term objective of the plan must be restated: “To provide a stable, reliable energy portfolio which will by the year 2050 be at least 80% below current levels of CO2 emissions.” If this goal cannot be reached, the externalized climate change costs to all of us are incalculably great.
It must be noted that NorthWestern’s stated intent to lower its carbon intensity to 90% by the year by 2045 is a “smoke and mirrors” deception. Carbon intensity refers only to the amount of CO2 emitted per BTU spent in electricity generation. The utility’s plan would bring a continuing increase in its carbon emissions, i.e., the amount of CO2 emitted by electricity generation. Increasing CO2 emissions by any amount is irresponsible at this time of our history when long-term survivability of our planet’s biological integrity demands that we decrease CO2 emissions.
We know that the sun doesn’t shine and the wind doesn’t blow all of the time. We understand that flexible generation and electricity storage increase the cost of full adoption of renewables. The plan acknowledges but dismisses without evaluation flexible generation from geothermal and small modular nuclear facilities. There are currently 58 nuclear electricity generation plants operating in the U.S. and more under construction. These options deserve NorthWestern’s full consideration. The risks inherent in nuclear electricity generation are far less than the risks of a ruined planet.
A new, voracious electricity demand has been thrust upon our state. Crypotocurrency facilities in Butte, for example, will demand as much electricity as the entire city. Cryptocurrency operations in Montana ought to be banned. Other states have already done so.
NorthWestern’s 2019 Electricity Procurement Plan is a fine document with much information but comes up woefully short. Without a stated, aggressive goal to reduce its CO2 emissions, the plan speeds us down the road to planetary ruin.
The Montana Public Service Commission is receiving public comment on NorthWestern’s plan. The deadline is Jan. 3, 2020. Let them know that the plan needs to go back to the drawing board and include a goal to reduce CO2 emissions.
Comments can be made from the website at psc.mt.gov, emailed to psc_utilitycomment@mt.gov (there is an underscore between psc and utility), or mailed to: Public Service Commission, PO Box 202601, Helena MT, 59620-2601.