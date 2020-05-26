Note to Gianforte: Montana Governor’s Office not for sale

One might think after spending a whopping $5.5 million of his own money in his campaign for governor against Steve Bullock — and losing — Greg Gianforte might figure out the Montana Governor’s Office isn’t for sale. But apparently not.
Gianforte has already dropped $1.5 million of his own cash into the primary race against his Republican challengers and has many millions more to dump into the general election should he prevail in the primary. But Montanans, harking back to the corruption of the big-spending Copper Kings, have consistently been wary of those who would try to buy their way into public office.
Gianforte is supposed to be hard at work as Montana’s lone congressman dealing with the tremendous disease, death and disruption the coronavirus pandemic has wreaked upon our nation, people and economy. But Trump-puppet Gianforte isn’t fond of being in the minority because he can’t get his way in the House of Representatives while the Democrat majority is busy passing measures to help Americans through the trauma of losing their jobs, income, homes, and facing a highly uncertain and unpromising future. Consequently, doing his current taxpayer-funded job takes a backseat as he pursues an office where he won’t have to deal with the pesky Democrat majority.
It might come as a surprise to Gianforte that Montanans are not particularly proud of being represented by a guy who body-slammed a helpless reporter for asking a simple question about health care — then lied about it — and brought national shame upon our state. It’s strictly conjecture, but there’s a good chance had the incident with the reporter taken place earlier in the campaign instead of at the last minute, Gianforte may not have won. Montanans, after all, are about as fond of bullies as they are of rich guys trying to buy public office.
Nor, as history shows, does it much seem to matter which party the wealthy, self-funding candidates belong to. Those with good memories may recall the 2000 gubernatorial race between Democrat Mark O’Keefe and Republican Judy Martz. If money could buy the Governor’s Office, O’Keefe should have won that race hands-down. But when he tossed a couple million bucks into the race in the last weeks, it made a tremendously negative impression on voters — just the opposite of what the O’Keefe campaign team expected.
While Martz won the election assisted by the O’Keefe money blowback — and became Montana’s first and only woman governor — it’s fair to say her one term in office was a struggle. She declined to run for re-election in 2004, Democrat Brian Schweitzer became governor, and Democrats have held the Governor’s Office ever since.
Of course as the coronavirus pandemic has so tragically illustrated, it’s tough to predict the future these days based on our past experiences. But let’s put it this way: Donald Trump’s polling numbers are underwater over his horrendous handling of the pandemic. He was planning on riding a booming economy to re-election and Gianforte was ready to ride with him as a loyal lieutenant. But that horse is very, very dead and now the citizenry is simply trying to hang on, not luxuriating in prosperity.
Finally, given the widespread suffering and dire financial stress so many Montanans are experiencing, it might be more than a little delusional to think voters will identify with Greg Gianforte flying around in a private jet throwing millions of dollars away self-funding his political campaign — especially as their businesses go bankrupt and their families live in fear of a second wave of contagion.
George Ochenski writes from Helena. His column appears each Monday on the Missoulian's Opinion page. He can be reached by email at oped@missoulian.com.
