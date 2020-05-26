Note to Gianforte: Montana Governor’s Office not for sale

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

One might think after spending a whopping $5.5 million of his own money in his campaign for governor against Steve Bullock — and losing — Greg Gianforte might figure out the Montana Governor’s Office isn’t for sale. But apparently not.

Gianforte has already dropped $1.5 million of his own cash into the primary race against his Republican challengers and has many millions more to dump into the general election should he prevail in the primary. But Montanans, harking back to the corruption of the big-spending Copper Kings, have consistently been wary of those who would try to buy their way into public office.

Gianforte is supposed to be hard at work as Montana’s lone congressman dealing with the tremendous disease, death and disruption the coronavirus pandemic has wreaked upon our nation, people and economy. But Trump-puppet Gianforte isn’t fond of being in the minority because he can’t get his way in the House of Representatives while the Democrat majority is busy passing measures to help Americans through the trauma of losing their jobs, income, homes, and facing a highly uncertain and unpromising future. Consequently, doing his current taxpayer-funded job takes a backseat as he pursues an office where he won’t have to deal with the pesky Democrat majority.