NREPA could help achieve 30 by 30 goal

With the election of Joe Biden, we have a leader who recognizes that we need to use science to effectively deal with the threats of climate change and biodiversity loss.

To address these twin threats to the planet's stability and integrity, the president-elect supports the goal of using science-based decision-making to protect 30% of U.S. lands and waters by the year 2030.

The best estimates suggest that only 12% of the United States land area is currently protected (much of this in Alaska).

The 30 by 30 goal is not radical. Scientists have been advocating the protection of 30% of the Earth to sustain biodiversity for years. Numerous peer-reviewed reports and journals have examined it. Some scientists like E.O. Wilson believe we ought to put aside half of Earth for biodiversity.

A resolution in support of the 30 by 30 goal has been introduced in Congress and several state legislatures, including South Carolina. According to a poll conducted by the Center for American Progress, some 86% of voters somewhat or strongly support the specific goal of 30 by 30, including 76% of Republican voters.