Nurses urge Montana legislators not to politicize pandemic

Last week, many nurses were disappointed to see numerous lawmakers gather at our state capital without wearing masks, not social distancing and choosing to shake hands instead of elbow bumps, a simple nod or, at the very least, offer fist bumps for a greeting. Many active and retired nurses from across the state have called the MNA office to express their disappointment and have called these actions “inexcusable.” They want a message communicated to you, our Montana lawmakers, that nurses and other healthcare workers are working at and over capacity on the front lines of this deadly pandemic.