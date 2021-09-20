Ochenski Opinion: GOP extremism backfiring badly

By now people have plenty of examples of the GOP’s idea of governance, which consists of opposing everything that doesn’t fit their myopic ideology. Here in Montana we’re headed back toward Lockdown City thanks to the utter failure of our Republican-controlled executive and legislative branches of government. But evidence is quickly mounting that GOP extremism is backfiring badly — socially, economically and politically — on a much wider scale.

On the national scene the Republicans’ sudden re-discovery of “fiscal responsibility” is poised to send the federal government — and the states — into a fiscal tailspin due to their opposition to raising the nation’s debt limit. Thanks to their stonewalling, it’s possible the federal government could default on its debts.

There’s no question the cost of trying to keep our citizens alive with a roof over their heads during the pandemic has contributed greatly to the problem. But let’s not forget the former Republican-dominated Congress freely threw the nation into fiscal chaos with trillions in un-needed tax breaks for the already wealthy. And now, it’s backfiring to the point of threatening a government shutdown.