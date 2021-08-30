Ochenski Opinion: Hold politicians accountable when they lie

The damage from Trump’s lies went far beyond the attack, however. Chalk up more than 38 million Americans infected with Covid-19, resulting in more than 600,000 deaths, to his insane claim that the “Chinese virus” wasn’t serious, we didn’t need to wear masks, and even if you did get it, it was “no worse than a cold.” Tragically, those numbers continue to climb.

Likewise his continuous lying seems to have emboldened other politicians to think they can get away with it, too. Take, for instance, the latest deception by Montana’s Republican Sen. Steve Daines and Gov. Greg Gianforte that “lawsuits by fringe environmentalists” are “frivolous.” Can they cite the instances in which Montana judges threw out environmental lawsuits because they were “frivolous?” If they can’t, they should drop the lie.

There are “frivolous lawsuits,” however. Last week a judge in Michigan condemned and sanctioned the Trump lawyers who facetiously challenged the vote there. They now must pay the costs of the state to defend against their lawsuit and may be disbarred. That’s what happens when truly “frivolous lawsuits” are filed.