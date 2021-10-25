Ochenski opinion: Knudsen, Gianforte go off the rails

That’s a rather stunning position for the fourth-largest state in the Union, with barely more than a million people, to hold. So why, in an uncrowded state, do we have more infections per 100,000 people than in the big cities where people live shoulder-to-shoulder every day? And nearly two years into the pandemic, why oh why does Montana now have record levels of hospitalizations?

To explain the horrific toll of his failure, Gianforte says: “The government’s role is to educate, to communicate — it’s not to mandate.” Not sure where our delusional governor got his civics education, but it is absolutely inane to say government doesn’t “mandate.” Don’t believe it? See what happens if you run a few red lights, touch off the hunting rifle in city limits, or don’t pay your taxes. Of course government issues mandates — or we have anarchy.

It’s evident our governor and attorney general are out of control. What to do about it is the question. Perhaps it’s time, for the good of all Montanans, to think about recalling these very bad actors and remind them that they took an oath to serve the people not their own irrational political ideology.

George Ochenski writes from Helena. His column appears each Monday on the Missoulian's Opinion page.

