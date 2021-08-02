Ochenski Opinion: We can't log our way out of global baking

Simply put, deforestation is just about the worst thing we could do right now. That Gianforte and his fellow Republican, U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, are backing even more destruction of our dwindling national forests is about what we’ve come to expect from these ideologically blinded politicians. When faced with the serious problems confronting the state, nation and globe, they fall back every time to “business as usual” — log it, mine it, burn it and don’t worry about the consequences.

What’s particularly pitiful about this latest episode in incompetent leadership is when Gianforte announced he was pulling Montana out of a multi-state climate pact, he lauded “innovation” as the solution to our burning state and baking planet. Someone might want to ask the governor what’s so innovative about logging — other than that the chainsaw “timber jobs” have been replaced by and one person driving a feller-buncher machine that cuts, limbs and stacks more trees in an hour than a crew of traditional sawyers could do in a day.