Ochenski Opinion: You reap what you sow

It’s that time of year in Montana when summer winds down, the nights get cooler, leaves begin to wear their fall colors and “harvest season” is in full bloom. Humans, not unlike the grizzly bears, are preparing for the Montana winter ahead, enjoying the fruits of their labors on the land while the hunters prepare to head for the field.

Yet, we are also reaping what has been sown in ways considerably less pleasant thanks to political leaders and a minority of the population who, for reasons unfathomable to thinking individuals, continue their low-key civil war against science and a disease that makes no distinctions based on political affiliation.

It would be great to say we whipped COVID and look forward to returning to the normalcy we took for granted only a couple short years ago. You know, going out socially, sending your kids off to school to make new friends and learn new things, feeling comfortable giving loved ones a hug. But that’s not the way it is — and more’s the pity.