Of bread and bikes; motoring and masks

It’s pretty amazing what quirky things a little bitty virus can bring about; beyond the obvious health tragedies, of course. Bicycling and home baking made a tremendous surge in these few pandemic-laden months — who would have thought? In retrospect, the baking revival certainly makes sense. A lot more family time spent in the house (hence the TP shortage?). Cafes and bakeries were closing and a trip to the grocery store seemed like entering no-man’s land. With every news report having tinges of a Zombie apocalypse, it’s no wonder we would gravitate toward anything offering psychological comfort. Hey — let’s bake some cookies, muffins, a pie or a sumptuous loaf of bread coming fresh out of the oven. Working with one's hands, smelling those great smells and having something to do with the kids that doesn’t add to Disney Channel brain rot syndrome; the baking renaissance was the answer our trembling souls were seeking. Well, except for waistlines starting to blossom along with spring flowers.
And then, with gyms and playgrounds being shuttered, salvation from creeping pudginess appeared in a dusty corner of the garage. Ta-dah — the bicycle!! With a rehab visit to a local bike shop (many by appointment only to maintain social distancing), trusty wheeled steeds were ready to get us and the kids out of the house and feel a life-affirming wind in our faces. Family groups found happy adventures on trails and residential streets; connecting to our neighbors with a wave. Maybe pack a picnic for a visit to a park beyond our normal stomping grounds. With the initial “shutdown,” the streets were suddenly more open to a relaxed situation for human-powered travel and families have happily reinstated the concept that streets are for people — not just for cars.
Regarding transportation, I’ve always held that the established rules of movement (aka traffic laws) are based on the idea of communal cooperation; that the desire for an individual’s freedom to act must be subservient to the welfare of the traveling community at large. Sure it might feel like a great expression of “freedom” to have a few rounds before getting behind the wheel or to zip down a residential street at 60 mph. But such actions pose a reasonable risk to others. And therefore the (big bad?) government (aka “we the people”) has made laws against those “freedoms”. So — sorry (not sorry).
There’s an interesting analogy regarding motoring and mask-wearing habits. I’ve heard people making what they purport to be a principled stand: They’d “rather ‘live free’ and die from COVID19 than spend their lives cowering behind a face mask.” OK. But given how this virus works, a more honest statement would be they’d rather kill someone else, by transmitting the virus, than suffer the “imprisonment” of wearing a mask. They think it’s like saying they don’t want the restriction of wearing a seatbelt; that they’re willing to take the risk to their life (or that the risk really isn’t there). That would actually be somewhat acceptable; not that it’s smart, but from the standpoint that it’s only their own life at risk. The actual driving/mask analogy is someone driving drunk or texting. They might just run off the road and kill only themselves. But they’re just as likely to kill some innocent people instead.
We’ve already accepted that we’re required to wear clothing in public. Is it really too much to ask for a few more square inches of cloth to keep your neighbors safer? C’mon, wear a mask and help out an old person. I promise not to tell the president.
Gene Schmitz is a retired small-business owner and science teacher. He is a lifelong bicyclist and traffic safety advocate with a history of significant involvement in bicycling advocacy in Missoula and other communities. Readers can email him at oped@missoulian.com.
