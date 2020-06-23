Of bread and bikes; motoring and masks

Regarding transportation, I’ve always held that the established rules of movement (aka traffic laws) are based on the idea of communal cooperation; that the desire for an individual’s freedom to act must be subservient to the welfare of the traveling community at large. Sure it might feel like a great expression of “freedom” to have a few rounds before getting behind the wheel or to zip down a residential street at 60 mph. But such actions pose a reasonable risk to others. And therefore the (big bad?) government (aka “we the people”) has made laws against those “freedoms”. So — sorry (not sorry).

There’s an interesting analogy regarding motoring and mask-wearing habits. I’ve heard people making what they purport to be a principled stand: They’d “rather ‘live free’ and die from COVID19 than spend their lives cowering behind a face mask.” OK. But given how this virus works, a more honest statement would be they’d rather kill someone else, by transmitting the virus, than suffer the “imprisonment” of wearing a mask. They think it’s like saying they don’t want the restriction of wearing a seatbelt; that they’re willing to take the risk to their life (or that the risk really isn’t there). That would actually be somewhat acceptable; not that it’s smart, but from the standpoint that it’s only their own life at risk. The actual driving/mask analogy is someone driving drunk or texting. They might just run off the road and kill only themselves. But they’re just as likely to kill some innocent people instead.