My dog Lea is terrified of lightning and thunder. When a thunderstorm passes through, Lea is inconsolable, cowering and trembling with fear. I explain that she's perfectly safe inside, and that it's extremely rare to be struck by lightning, but to no avail.
Lea has a point, of sorts. The National Weather Service reports that lightning kills an average of 43 people each year in the U.S. Lea's fear is real, even if not really rational.
The media-generated fear of mass killers using firearms is much the same. A usually level-headed friend declares that it is unacceptable for her to fear being gunned down by a madman if she goes to Walmart. I tried to tell her that travel to Walmart is statistically much more dangerous than any risk from a gunman in the store. Her response was similar to that of my lightning-fearing dog: "I don't care about that. It's still scary and we must Do Something!" Her fear is real, even if the reason for it is not.
To a large extent, this is because of a phenomenon the American Psychological Association has identified and described as "media contagion."
The media's greed to sell their product, coupled with the old media truism, "If it bleeds, it leads," inspires many media outlets to hype, dramatize and over-report any incidents of madmen running amok with a gun.
This dramatic over-reporting, in pursuit of ratings, market share and money, imbues the public with the irrational fear of guns that prevents my friend from being able to apply facts and reason to the subject.
Of course, it's horrible when a madman commits mayhem with a firearm in a public place. Does that happen a lot? No. According to Mother Jones, the number of lives lost in such incidents is relatively small, even if the media reporting of them has blossomed in pursuit of media profits.
In a database of mass public shootings, Mother Jones reports that since 1982, 932 people have been killed. That's an average of 25 lives lost per year from mass public shootings, compared with 43 lives lost per year from lightning, an occurrence so rare it is used as an example of extreme rarity ("like winning the lottery or being struck by lightning"). But, reporting that comparison doesn't generate media profit, so it is ignored by the "if it bleeds, it leads" big business called media.
Ending the media contagion of over-reporting mayhem in public places would help a lot, especially to minimize the copycats who seek the notoriety the media gives them in generous volume. Sure, report the incident, but don't reward the notoriety-seeking perpetrators by splashing their names across the front page. Give up on the 17th followup story where a desperate reporter offers Kleenex to a friend of a friend of a victim, trying to create drama to report. Disregard the grasping politician who is dancing gleefully in the blood of the victims while proposing unneeded fixes. Finally, figure out some alternate way to boost the bottom line, money, without such fearmongering.
Let's all, including the media, try to be similarly rational about guns and lightning.