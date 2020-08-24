Of toddlers, wolves and public lands ranchers

Unfortunately, profiting from public land is not enough for these hypocritical heifer owners. A federal wildlife killing program has been created, equipped to destroy native wildlife that stand in the way of the cattlemen’s profits. Armed with traps, poisons, cyanide bombs, snares, airplanes and firearms, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s “Wildlife Services” scours public lands to kill all things wild. So far, Wildlife Services has accidentally killed endangered species, domestic dogs and even poisoned a child . The program still kills over a million animals annually, largely at the behest of agricultural interests.

You may have guessed, but the government plays the role of the exhausted and weary parents in this story. In an effort to appease the demands of the worst of the public land grazers, gifts are doled out in the form of subsidies, tax breaks, and secured seats on many rule-making commissions. Ranchers can receive compensation when cattle deaths are attributed to wolves, at twice the market value, but still demand the blood of those carnivores on public land. Ranchers receive free technical assistance when there are threats of coyotes, cougars, wolves and bears, but still demand the blood of carnivores on public land. They claim it’s too hard to attend to cattle and sheep on public land, that there’s no way they can possibly keep an eye on them — but still demand the blood of carnivores on public land.