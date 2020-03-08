Oil and gas production on public lands is good for the US and the world

There are many uncertainties in life, but there are at least three things of which we can be certain: First, the world won't end in 10 years, or even 100 years, due to human-induced climate change. Second, increased oil and gas production benefits the United States economically and geopolitically. Third, if not undermined by political interference, more oil and gas production will most benefit the poorest people of the world.

Thanks to the fracking revolution — which has unlocked previously unobtainable reserves of oil and gas — the United States has been on the road to energy independence since George W. Bush was president. This also happened to be when oil and gas production on public and private lands began to take off.

The ensuing boom in oil and gas production, coupled with a reduction in energy costs and the creation of millions of good-paying jobs, was almost entirely responsible for bringing the United States out of the 2008 recession.

Ironically, in 2012, President Barack Obama — who often (wrongly) gets praised for presiding over economic growth in his second term — tried to take credit for increased oil and gas production, while in reality doing everything within his power to kill the goose laying the golden egg.